Georgetown Fire Department has announced that firefighter Chris Black will be leaving the department to take a Training Officer position with the Burlington Fire Protection District.
“Chris has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that we would have loved to keep however this opportunity is something he and his family could not pass up. We know he will do great in his new position. We wish him, his wife Tara, and their family well,” Georgetown Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post.
