blessing box

Jenny Grover stands next to her blessing box made out of a former news-graphic newspaper dispenser. An interview with Grover is available now on the news-graphic multimedia page.

 News-Graphic Photo By Brett Smith

As some Scott County schools have refurbished Georgetown News-Graphic dispensers and turned them into book depots and food pantries, another local has contributed an additional blessing box to the area as a way to fight hunger. 

Jenny Grover said she has always enjoyed cooking, having been part of her past community in South Carolina to generate food for blessing boxes. Grover said it was an easy way to help people, especially when times were tough like they are today. 

