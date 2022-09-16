As some Scott County schools have refurbished Georgetown News-Graphic dispensers and turned them into book depots and food pantries, another local has contributed an additional blessing box to the area as a way to fight hunger.
Jenny Grover said she has always enjoyed cooking, having been part of her past community in South Carolina to generate food for blessing boxes. Grover said it was an easy way to help people, especially when times were tough like they are today.
“Sometimes people don’t have money for food, you know, so we came to Kentucky and made a blessing box. The blessing box has been here for six months near Faith Baptist Church,” she said.
The first two boxes were made out of wood, which didn’t hold up against the weather, Grover said. As a way to ensure the longevity of the box, Grover contacted the News-Graphic in hopes of securing a retired newspaper dispenser.
“They let us have this one, so we were very blessed,” she said. “It wasn’t difficult to fix it into what we needed. We cleaned it, and then we painted it. Put the sign on. It was fairly easy.”
Grover said many people have stopped by the blessing box to donate food, something she views as a ministry to her community.
“Oh, it makes my heart feel warm. I mean, when I come by here and it’s been filled up, or it’s empty. You know, it’s just, it’s one way of helping people, and I’ll put things in there about the Lord. I mean, we couldn’t do anything without him. He provides us with money to buy food for people. We’ve enjoyed it,” Grover said.
Locals can donate nonperishable items, like canned goods, by placing them inside the blessing box, which is located near Faith Baptist Church. Grover said she also wasn’t aware that another individual had placed a note inside their own blessing box located at My Church, instructing locals to also donate to the blessing box at Faith Baptist Church.
“I wasn’t aware that another individual had put a note in her blessing box, that if it was empty, to go to my blessing box, and put some food in that, and that just warmed my heart. Its just wonderful,” Grover said. “This is God’s box, not my box. You know, it warms my heart when you know that I am in a network and that hopefully, will keep on spreading. But this is all the Lord. Not us.”
Grover said donating food items to the blessing box has been a ministry for her and others. She added around Easter, she included items related to Easter and Jesus Christ.
“A young girl who lives across the street came over and talked to us and said this is a good ministry and she appreciated it. Any kind of ministry with young kids, I’m overjoyed about it, you know, because we worry about our younger generation. But if they’re in church, they’re in a good place. And they’re gonna be okay.
“When people see something like this, and you know, they might not have any food in their kitchen, and I think that’s going to touch their heart. I put Bibles in there, and I put some information about Jesus. This is another way of connecting with people,” she said.
Grover said the blessing box is available day or night for those in need.
“If you’re ever in need, please stop by and help yourself. It’s for anybody,” she said.