When Charlie and Ann Hoffman purchased their home at 336 E. Main St., they knew they would be responsible for preserving a piece of Georgetown’s history dating back to 1820.
This year, the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Hoffman’s historic home with a bronze-level plaque, commemorating its 200-year anniversary.
Charlie, a former Kentucky state representative for the Scott County area, said he was pleased to commemorate his new home with the plaque.
“If a person turns 100 years old, that’s a big deal,” he said. “A house turning 200 is a big deal too.”
Blue Grass Trust’s Plaque Program requirements are based on that of the National Register of Historic Places. According to their website, the program requires that the property be at least 50 years old and the owners must complete an application, which includes information on the property’s history, architecture, date of construction and photos of all sides of the building. The exterior must remain largely unaltered. After receiving the application, the plaque review committee votes to approve it.
Brittany Sams, historic preservation specialist with Blue Grass Trust, said the program was developed to feature a focus on local places that maybe would not qualify for the national register.
“We loosely follow the criteria to be on the national register, but we kind of localize it,” she said. “It ‘s a huge process to get listed on that, and we wanted to do something to honor our local historic buildings.”
Blue Grass Trust offers two plaque options — a regular and a bronze, with the primary difference being the price point. The regular plaque, is $150 while the bronze is $250, and both include a one-year membership to the Blue Grass Trust. The Hoffmans submitted their home for the bronze-level plaque and Charlie said it was unanimously approved by the committee.
Jackson Osbourne, preservation outreach coordinator with Blue Grass Trust, said the fee goes to a good cause and the plaques help to put historic preservation in the forefront.
“The goal with the plaque program is to raise awareness for historic preservation,” he said. “It (the fee) all goes to supporting the Blue Grass Trust and our mission of advocating and educating the importance of historical preservation.”
Charlie said the plaque he and his wife received is like a badge of honor for all their hard work.
“It’s saying ‘I support preservation and here’s proof,’” he said. “I want to be part of historic preservation in Georgetown and hopefully encourage others to do it too.
Charlie’s wife Ann, who has an avid interest historic preservation, said restoring the home was a passion project for her. In fact, house is located in front of Knight Hall, a former Georgetown College dormitory where Charlie and Anne first met back in 1975.
“I’ve always had an interest in history,” she said. “I grew up in Georgetown, walked through downtown as a child and attended Georgetown College. I’m happy to have saved a part of Georgetown’s history.”
But restoring and renovating the interior home was no easy task because of both structural issues of restoring an older home and health issues. Because of this, the Hoffman’s purchased the home in March 2013 on a foreclosure and moved in nearly six years later in January 2019.
“We’ve dealt with cancer, I had a brain aneurysm,” Ann said. “It’s been a difficult time. It took two years to complete the plumbing, two years for the electrical and the roof was expensive. We still have work to do, particularly on the upstairs, and I’m not sure we’ll ever get done. But we made a difference, and that’s good.”
The house was built by Leo Tarleton, a farmer and hemp manufacturer. It has only been altered twice since its construction. In 1955, the home housed the Georgetown College president. It was also referenced in Ann Bolton Bevins’ 1981 book, “A History of Scott County: As Told by Selected Buildings.” Ann said it was important to keep this rich history in mind when renovating the home.
“The purpose of the renovation was to protect and preserve the historic amenities of the home,” she said. “We kept everything we could keep. We renovated two bathrooms, the kitchen, new drywall, painted the interior, new insulated siding, painted the outside…we wanted to keep the house as original as possible.”
Osbourne said an important part of the application being approved is whether the historic integrity has been kept intact, which the Hoffmans’ home had done.
“They have been able to keep it up aesthetically on the exterior for its time period,” he said. “We made the decision that the house had been kept up and its historical integrity had been kept in place.”
Sams said the plaques are meant to draw attention to local and state histories that maybe otherwise would not have been noticed.
“It’s always really inspiring to me to drive through a downtown, such as Georgetown’s, and notice a plaque on a house,” she said. “It’s a cool way to show your home is a piece of the historic landscape of your town. Our historic buildings are present and real and there are these historic fabrics that we interact with every day. It’s a nice way to be proud of your home and show that it was validated.”
Charlie agreed and said the plaque is an extension of his lifelong passion for the community.
“It is important to pass on and preserve the legacy of Georgetown and its many treasures,” Charlie said. “I’m sure there are many more good things from Georgetown waiting to be uncovered.”
The Hoffmans are planning a small ceremony to mount the plaque on one of the pillars in front of their home some time before Christmas, just before the 200-year anniversary.
