Blue Run Spirits, a whiskey operation, will locate in Georgetown, creating up to 45 full-time jobs.
The announcement was made Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear who added the operation will invest some $51 million to start.
“Our state’s bourbon industry continues to build momentum and reach new heights,” Beshear said. “This investment by Blue Run Spirits is a welcome addition to Georgetown and Scott County and the Kentucky bourbon and tourism scene.”
The project will include a 35,000 square-foot distillery and a 20,000 square-foot rickhouse located in Lanes Run Business Park. A rickhouse is a storage facility for whiskey barrels during the aging process.
The location will be the company’s first vertically integrated distilling operation and is expected to house its future corporate headquarters.
The projection is Blue Run Spirits will create 45 jobs over a 10-year period. The distillery plans to pay an average hourly wage of $31.92 including benefits.
“When we started Blue Run Spirits in October of 2020, we never imagined a distillery would be in our future,” said Mike Montgomery, co-founder and Blue Spirits CEO. “The generous support of the commonwealth is making this a reality. We look forward to becoming a dynamic contribution to the economic vibrancy of Scott County and Georgetown and deepening our connection to an area so significant in the rich history and the promising future of bourbon in Kentucky.”
Blue Run Spirits began in 2020 and has created 10 bourbon and rye whiskies. This year’s sales volume is expected to be about $15 million — quadruple the sales in 2021. The company is on track to sell 50,000 4.5-liter cases this year, with an expected increase to 85,000-to-100,000 cases in 2023. Blue Run Spirits is currently distributed in 19 states and two Canadian provinces.
In the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Blue Run Spirits captured several awards in different categories.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather each praised the announcement. Both leaders have expressed a hope to have Georgetown and Scott County become part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, because of the community and area ties to the industry.
“Blue Run Spirits’ proposed facility in Georgetown will have a substantive positive impact on jobs, local business revenue, tourism and raising the profile of Georgetown and Scott County worldwide,” Covington said. “Having the first distillery established in Scott County since prohibition, based in Georgetown, hometown of Elijah Craig and the birthplace of bourbon, is a significant milestone for the entire commonwealth of Kentucky, particularly the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.”
Prather agreed.
“Sometimes things align perfectly,” said the mayor. “This is the right company at the right time and in the right place. We welcome Blue Run Spirits in Georgetown and our Lanes Run Business Park.
“Blue Run Spirits distillery will produce outstanding premium-level bourbon here, and we could not be more proud of being their home. This is a remarkable opportunity for Georgetown and Scott County from the perspectives of economic development, job creation, tourism and cache. Blue Run is a home run addition to our business park.”
Monday’s announcement was especially sweet for Jack Connor, Scott United executive director, who has been pursuing the business for two years.
“The Blue Run Spirits project is another perfect example of diversification of our Georgetown/Scott County economy and will give greater visibility to our bourbon heritage and tourism industry.”
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) approved a 10-year incentive agreement with Blue Run Spirits under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The agreement contains performance-based incentives that can provide up to $700,000 in tax incentives based upon the company’s $51 million investment.
KEDFA also approved up to $150,000 in tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA), which allows companies to recoup state sales and use taxes on construction costs, building fixtures, equipment used in research and development and electronic processing.
The time frame for construction and eventual opening has not been set, but planning is well under way, Connor said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.