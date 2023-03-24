blue run

Architectural renderings show the meandering style of the proposed Blue Run Spirits headquarters. 

 Digital Rendering by Bjarke Ingels Group

Blue Run Spirits unveiled digital renderings of its state-of-the art whiskey distillery and corporate headquarters to be located in Georgetown at Lane’s Run Business Park.

The 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse will break ground later this year. Projected to open in 2025, distillery operations are anticipated to bring at least 45 full-time jobs to the local economy over a 10-year period at an average wage of $31.92 per hour. A rickhouse is a storage facility for whiskey barrels during the aging process. Construction of the distillery and rickhouse is estimated to cost $51 million.

