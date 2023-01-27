The first Bluegrass Music Cruise is setting sail February 16 through 20 with daily concerts and jam sessions.
Jonathan Goodwin, of the Goodwin Brothers, started his own music cruise alongside a promoter friend after his band was once invited to one.
“When (we) started ... the first one was really just kind of almost something for our staff and friends,” Goodwin said. “We took 35 (to) 40 people and happened to have jam sessions while we were there. … Then it kind of started evolving.”
Though this is the first Bluegrass Music Cruise, Goodwin along with friends has hosted nine cruises over the last 12 years.
The February cruise will dock in the Bahamas where the artists will put on a concert on land, as well, he said.
“People come from all over the island,” Goodwin said. “The Prime Minister typically comes. All the schools bring all the children. It’s really, to be honest, the whole island kind of comes together for it.”
The cruise is all inclusive for under $1,500, he said.
Overtones Live will be recording the shows on the cruise, as well.
Overtones is looking to “raise the game” in 2023, said Warren Cobb.
“We’ve kind of done, I think, as much as we can do in the state for regional musicians. It’s time to expand beyond that.”
For Renee Cobb, this is her first overall cruise.
“It’s exciting and new,” Renee said. “Some of these artist are Overtones artists and Listen Locally artists that we’ve had. And, it’s just been wonderful to work in concert with the Goodwin Brothers this entire (2022). And, this is a great way to celebrate a lot of new and exciting things that will be happening for everybody.”
Artists on the cruise include: The Goodwin Brothers, Alex Miller, The Alex Leach Band, Holly Forbes, ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, My Brother’s Keeper, Sarah Beth Terry, In Lamun’s Terms, and Gina Seagram.
Goodwin is working with Carnival to put on this cruise, he said.