Last month, Georgetown learned of a new way to ride. Bluegrass RIDE entered town with two routes to service all of Georgetown’s major destinations.
As the year progresses, the Bluegrass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP) will be adding more stops and routes to the existing ones.
This is a step for Bluegrass RIDE and BGCAP who hope to have routes that will connect several major population centers within the Bluegrass Region with those being Georgetown, Frankfort, Lexington, Danville and Nicholasville.
“It is being well received,” Troy Roberts said in an e-mail to the News-Graphic. Roberts is the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Community Action Partnership.
“We have also been contacted by assisted living facilities and other groups in Georgetown, about speaking to their clients about the service and how to use it,” Roberts continued.
Bluegrass RIDE also plans to introduce an intercity set of routes that includes a route from Georgetown into Lexington along with two others. The plan is to have that launch later this year.
The other routes that will be connected are Frankfort — Lexington and Danville — Nicholasville — Lexington routes.
According to Roberts, he states that Bluegrass RIDE currently provides deviated fixed route services as they do in Georgetown in Danville and Nicholasville. Both will have route changes and expansions in the coming months.
Roberts said there will also be changes to their inter-city routes, hoping that more people will take advantage of them.
Roberts seems optimistic about a bright future for Bluegrass RIDE and BGCAP Transit.
Over the next couple of years Roberts thinks that Bluegrass RIDE will continue to expand and they will start running routes to Louisville.
“Just because there isn’t a route though, BGCAP Transit which is our demand response service (door to door), can pick up anyone that needs transportation in our 11-county service area and take them anywhere,” Roberts said.