The Scott County Board of Education unanimously approved the tentative 2022-23 budget at its special called meeting May 24.
Gina Amos, the finance director for Scott County Schools presented the tentative budget, which is the second of three versions. The draft budget was presented in January, and the final budget will be presented in September.
The budget projects $66.9 million in General Fund revenue, not including carryover from the 2021-2022 budget. It also projects $70.5 million in general fund expenses, not including the state mandated contingency of two percent in case of expense overrun. Expenses are projected to be 105.40 percent of revenue.
In the tentative budget, salaries for personnel are 78.88 percent of general fund expense, employee benefits are 10.30 percent, purchased professional and tech services are less than one percent, purchased property services are 1.54 per cent, other purchased services are 1.6 percent, supplies are 4.49 percent, property is less than one percent and debt service, miscellaneous and other is 1.51 percent of the budget.
The building and capital outlay funds are projected to have a combined $18.6 million revenue, with $5.8 million not committed to paying principal and interest on bonded debts. The uncommitted portion, if unused by next year, will be committed to the highest priority facilities project.
One significant issue in the budget is funding from the state is based on 2018-2019 enrollment, Amos said. Scott County’s projected enrollment for staffing levels for 2022-2023 is 9,420 students. But the budget is based on the 2018-2019 enrollment of 8,725 students. The difference of 695 students means Scott County receives $2.8 million less in state funding.
Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker also presented his capstone project for his first year as superintendent at the May 24 meeting. The board then withdrew into executive session to complete their evaluation of Parker. The board gave Parker an overall rating of Accomplishment.
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.