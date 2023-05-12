Editor’s Note: The News-Graphic does not report on suicides unless it occurs during a criminal act, involves an individual of significant public interest or is committed in a public manner. In this specific case, the body was discovered near several public roadways and seen by many including school-age children. While we are sensitive to the friends and family of the deceased, because the early stages of the investigation were so public, the News-Graphic felt it was important to provide some professional conclusions.
If you are feeling alone and having thoughts of suicide — whether or not you are in crisis — or know someone who is, don’t remain silent. Talk to someone you can trust through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Call or text 988 to chat on the lineline.