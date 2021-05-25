A body that was found near an apartment complex on Northern Heights Drive Monday morning was ruled an overdose.
Georgetown Police Department responded to the scene Monday morning after the body was discovered. GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood confirmed the cause of death was an overdose.
“The investigation appears to be an overdose and detectives will be following any leads they have,” Allgood said.
As of Monday afternoon, officials had not released any additional details on the incident.
