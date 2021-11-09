The body discovered by searchers near the 200 block of South Rays Fork on Monday, Nov. 8, has been positively identified as Mary Haralson, according to Scott County Coroner John Goble.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office began a search for Haralson Sunday after it was discovered that she had left a voicemail she had gotten hurt while walking in  the large wooded area behind her home on Friday.

Her body was sent to the Frankfort Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The cause of death has been determined to be natural causes brought on by exposure to environmental elements. No foul play is suspected.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has concluded its investigation, said Sgt. Eddie Hart.
 
 

