The Scott County Sheriff’s Office began a search for Haralson Sunday after it was discovered that she had left a voicemail she had gotten hurt while walking in the large wooded area behind her home on Friday.
Her body was sent to the Frankfort Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The cause of death has been determined to be natural causes brought on by exposure to environmental elements. No foul play is suspected.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has concluded its investigation, said Sgt. Eddie Hart.