The identity of a middle-age women found deceased on South Rays Fork remains unknown, said Scott County Corner John Goble.
The body has been taken to the state medical examiner in Frankfort to determine cause of death and the woman’s identity, the coroner said.
The body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter during a search for Mary Haralson, who authorities discovered missing Sunday. Haralson had been missing since Friday when she left a voicemail stating she had turned her ankle and was near water and a deer stand, according to the SCSO Facebook page.
Crews with SCSO, Scott County Fire and EMA searched the area of South Rays Fork late Sunday and continued early Monday morning.
The unidentified body was found just over the hill from the Haralson property when crews deployed drones and a helicopter to assist in the search. Officials also utilized trail cameras to identify a direction of travel, the Facebook post said.
