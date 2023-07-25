The Scott County Board of Education met and approved the emergency certification of 12 positions during their regular meeting, held Thursday, July 20.
“After consideration of all applicants, the best applicant will require emergency certification to fill this role,” states the meeting agenda.
The meeting opened with recognition of “two outstanding employees who make a great team,” said Superintendent Billy Parker.
Maggie Oswalt, nutrition manager at Great Crossing High School, was recently named Manager of the Year by the Kentucky School Nutrition Association. Casey Pfost, assistant nutrition manager at GCHS, was also named Employee of the Year by KSNA at the organization’s conference.
“Both have filled in other kitchens when needed, volunteered and attended extra training and classes to build a strong team and feed students the best meals possible,” said Parker.
Mike Etapa of Clotfelter/Samokar presented a construction update on Scott County High School to the board. Brick has begun to be laid around the building, and the ceiling in the cafeteria has begun to be dropped into the structure, he said.
Work on other sections of the school, including the theatre, band room and great hall are underway, and the catwalk that runs the length of the ceiling has been put in place in the theatre, Etapa continues.
Construction also continues on the athletic complexes on the property, he explained.
No update was available on the project concerning Georgetown Middle School, but the architecture firm has meet with for a pre-construction meeting with the contractor, Etapa said.
He went on to say that next month’s project is the replacement of windows and a masonry repair at Garth Elementary School, both scheduled to occur simultaneously.
Work on Cardinal Drive is underway, said Dwayne Ellison, assistant superintendent of operations. The project is still on track, but plans are in place for if the project is completed before the beginning of the academic year or not, he said.
“Finished or not, I expect there to be some frustration at the beginning of school,” Parker said.
The project is set to open the roadway to two-way for the first time in more than 10 years.
Wendy Holbrook, district assessment coordinator, presented i-Ready report options to the board. These reports allow for district staff and educators to access data relating to students’ educational progress and related topics.
The program is user-friendly for teachers to utilize, Holbrook said.
The board also moved to create four new positions, including a maintenance/warehouse worker, afterschool assistant director and teacher position for Garth Elementary, and a district wide head custodian.
Three new positions were approved to be added to the district’s salary schedule, as a result of the May 2023 approval of an agreement with the Toyota USA Foundation for the Driving Possibilities grant. The positions, a business liaison and two newcomer liaisons, are funded by the grant.
Second readings of both the 2023/2024 Kentucky School Board Association policy updates and a policy relating to student privacy rights occurred. Both policies were also approved.
Memorandums of understanding and other agreements between the district and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Bluegrass Community and Technical College and Baylor University were also approved.