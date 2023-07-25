boe

Maggie Oswalt (left) and Casey Pfost (center), manager and assistant nutrition manager at Great Crossing High School, were both honored by superintendent Billy Parker at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting for their recent awards granted by the Kentucky School Nutrition Association.

 Photo Courtesy of Scott county Schools

The Scott County Board of Education met and approved the emergency certification of 12 positions during their regular meeting, held Thursday, July 20. 

“After consideration of all applicants, the best applicant will require emergency certification to fill this role,” states the meeting agenda. 

