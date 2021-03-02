The Scott County Board of Education approved the schematics for the new Scott County High School.
At Thursday night’s meeting, project architect Tony Thomas presented the school board with the new schematics and design plans for the school. However, Thomas previously gave a more in-depth presentation on the schematics to the school board at a work session early last month.
Thomas said construction on the school is set to began Oct. 29, 2021, with the competition of the project being May 18, 2024. Bidding on the project is set to begin on Sept. 17, 2021 and a contractor will be awarded Oct. 20, 2021. The new high school will be located at the intersection of Long Lick Pike and the bypass.
The school should will be relatively the same size and scope of the recently constructed Great Crossing High School, which was completed in 2019. Great Crossing currently houses 1,930 students and be 260,538 square feet, while the new SCHS will house 1,500 students and be 227,382 square feet.
It will contain a main level, garden level and second floor, which will include 42 standard classrooms, 10 science classrooms, creative arts (band, art, choir, etc.) spaces, auditorium, media resource center, administrative offices, gymnasium, cafeteria and storm shelter facilities. There is also space allocated for potential future expansion of the school in the schematics.
All of this was approved in BG-1, or bid package 1, a financial document. But, the schematics for the new high school also include several athletic and outdoor facilities, such as a baseball/softball press box and restrooms, field house, batting cages and ticket booth. However, the documentation for these will not be submitted as BG-2, or bid package 2, at a later date.
Following the meeting, the schematics and designs were released to the public. To view these, visit https://www.scott.k12.ky.us. More thorough design plans will be developed over the course of the next few months and be submitted for board approval on May 13, 2021.
The school board also began early discussions on how to handle the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub recommended holding the ceremony at Great Crossing’s stadium or in the auditorium in the case of inclement weather. He also mentioned doing another parade, similar to last year. However, he suggested combining all three schools, Great Crossing, SCHS and Phoenix Horizon, into one parade on the same route rather than doing all them separately.
The board discussed a possible date for the graduation ceremony, leaning toward after the final day of school, which is currently scheduled for Thursday, May 20.
“Right now, the weekend before Memorial Day is when we’d hope to do it,” he said. “Maybe that Thursday night we could have a parade, but really any night that week you can have a parade. I kind of envision it being Great Crossing starting, Phoenix filling in and then Scott County filling in. The community can support all the kids at one time. The city would really appreciate that, and it was just really cool.”
An alternative to Memorial Day weekend, which would be May 22 and 23, would be having it a week after school finishes, Hub said.
“In a typical year, you wouldn’t want to have graduation with a day or two remaining in the school year,” he said. “The reason you never wanted to have that before was because it was detrimental to your attendance count, and you didn’t have those days to use.”
Part of the issue with planning at the moment, Hub said, is that more inclement weather that forces schools to close could still happen. He said Scott County has already used its full 10 days of non-traditional learning and only has two more days that can be allocated to inclement weather.
Hub said the school board will likely finalize plans for graduation at their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.
Other actions taken by the school board include:
— Approved resolution of the Scott County School District Finance Corporation and advertising for bond sale and all other documents connected with the bond issue.
— Approved zero-dollar contract with Discovery Education and Scott County Schools.
— Approved facility agreement between Georgetown College and Scott County Board of Education.
— Approved emergency certification for LBD teacher at Scott County High School.
— Approved the creation of three new positions justified based on enrollment — two teachers at Great Crossing High School and one teacher at Scott County High School.
— Approved the creation of two booster paid coaching positions — one assistant baseball coach and one assistant softball coach, both at Great Crossing High School.
— Approved after school program fees for the 2021-22 school year.
— Declared Bus No. 60 as surplus goods and approved the sale or disposal of this bus.
— Approved fiscal year 2022 SBDM section 6 allocation.
— Approved the renewal award for student athletic accident insurance.
— Approved renewal of general school and instructional supply bid.
— Approved award renewal of school treasurer/bookkeeper bonds for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
— Approved award renewal of Fidelity bond on the board’s treasurer and director of accounting.
— Approved changes to authorized signors on school activity accounts.
— Approved bid renewal for bus driver and classified employee physicals and administration of the Department of Transportation substance abuse program for the fiscal year 2021-22.
— Approved award renewal of drug testing services bid for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
— Approved $9,998 purchase of new Scott County High School copier.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.