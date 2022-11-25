The Scott County Board of Education met Nov. 17 in a work session to discuss construction progress on the new Scott County High School, as well as energy usage for all 14 school properties.
The session began with the agenda approval, followed by a construction update from Anthony Thomas, Vice President of the architecture firm Clotfelter Samoker. Expected to be completed by 2024, Thomas noted that second-floor construction had begun, along with the placement of steel beams for the central stairwell. He presented plans for the accompanying athletic complex, which will include softball and baseball fields, a multipurpose field for soccer, lacrosse, and track, a football stadium, and a field house. Similar in design to those at Great Crossing High School, the soccer stadium will seat over 1,500 spectators, while the football stadium will hold over 2,500 people. The field house will provide student-athletes with state-of-the-art facilities, with access to a weight training room, driving range simulator, film room, and indoor practice area. The school board unanimously approved the plans.