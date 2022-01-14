Facing an emotional and passionate crowd during its meeting Monday, the Scott County Board of Education voted unanimously to maintain its universal mandate requiring masks on all school properties.
The hour-long meeting featured speeches from both sides of the issue with teachers and school staff encouraging the board to maintain the mask mandate, while parents urged the board to make masks optional and allow parents to decide about their own children. There were about 40 people in attendance, almost equally divided. Each speaker was greeted with applause when their speech — many written in advance — were given. The News-Graphic live streamed the meeting with more than 9,000 views, according to Facebook statistics.
The discussion was held amidst an increase in COVID cases in Scott County with as many as 250 new confirmed cases each day. Just before the meeting, the Scott County Public Health Department alerted officials it was struggling to keep up with the number of people coming for tests and was backlogged over 700 cases.
“It’s clear the masks aren’t working,” said Anthony Young.
Mark Griffith added, “We’re all going to get (COVID). That’s a fact.”
Elizabeth Crossley, a registered nurse, said most people do not wear a mask correctly so they are not effective.
“Children wearing a mask is useless,” she said. “Masks aren’t doing anything to prevent COVID.”
Several teachers said the masks were effective, and necessary to keep in-person instruction. Andrew Burgoon, a teacher at Elkhorn Crossing School and vice president of the Scott County Educators Association (SCEA), could not attend the meeting, but provided a letter supporting the maintaining mask mandate.
“Decisions regarding public health and our children should be based upon sound public health policy and current public health data specific to our community,” Burgoon stated. “SCEA has put forward a standard of less than 25 COVID cases per 100,000 for a two-week period before removing masks.”
Tina Durham, a teacher at Anne Mason Elementary, agreed.
“Teaching in a mask is hard,” she said. “But seeing students, teachers and family members in the hospital is really hard.”
Dr. Horace Hambrick, a long-time pediatrician, urged the board to maintain the mask mandate and talked about the strains on the area’s health care system.
When it arrived for the board’s discussion, Susan Duncan, who had advocated for removing the mandate weeks earlier, faced the audience.
“I didn’t hear anyone say anything I disagree with, that’s a conundrum,” she said. “We have to keep the schools open. I’m not convinced masks are 100 percent effective, but it is a defense. If keeping masks on affords us the ability to keep schools in person, then I’m voting for maintaining the mandate.
“But don’t think it doesn’t pain me to say that.”
Superintendent Billy Parker said that even the efforts being used by the school system as well as staffing are being strained by the recent increase in confirmed COVID cases.
“We were in NTI today because of the weather, but we were very close to having to close due to staffing,” Parker said. “Great Crossing didn’t complete its Test to Stay last week until 1 p.m. If we lift the mandate, I’m convinced we will not be able to keep up with the caseload.
“I’m not a doctor, but I listen to doctors. Our health care officials say we should keep the masks.”
Board chairman Diana Brooker agreed.
“We have leaned into our health professionals,” Brooker said. “We look at things that happen in Scott County. This is a risk management issue, it is, and we have 9-to-10,000 kids that are our responsibility. This is not easy, but I think we’re going to have to wear the masks a little longer.”
The board then voted unanimously to continue requiring masks to be worn during class and by staff and visitors in all school buildings.
