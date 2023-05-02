Portions of sales from two locals’ latest book are going to help a non-profit shelter for stray cats.
Jawanna Herd and Annie Banks’ book Beach Cats teaches lessons of how to deal with hardships and accept beings that are different. The book is being used as a fundraiser to help Feline Hope.
Feline Hope is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization that provides spay, neuter, and medical assistance to our Outer Banks community to enable owners to keep their pets, Feline Hope’s website states.
Herd’s inspiration for the children’s fiction book comes from her many years spent in the Outer Banks and from seeing and observing the stray cat population there. The setting is based on Barrier Island Station Resort on the Outer Banks.
Herd dedicated the book to her long-time friend Betty Cox who owned a timeshare at Barrier Island Station Resort.
“It’s a story about a domesticated cat (named Ebony) that accidentally ran off and (her owners) couldn’t find her and they go on home,” Herd, a former biology teacher at Scott County High School, said. “So, she was left there alone with feral cats.”
Herd started writing with a group called “Coming of Age,” which is for women writers over 60. The Kentucky Foundation for Women sponsors the group, Herd said.
The group has also self-published several anthologies along with group members working on their own projects.
As Herd progressed with writing the book and spinning phrases into cat language, she realized that a lot of common vernacular came from Shakespeare.
“I read Shakespeare, but I didn’t realize so many expressions we use like ‘in a pickle’ are from Shakespeare,” she said.
While writing the story, the biology teacher turned writer, added a science component to it.
“In the back, there is a treasure hunt, and it’s all the places, animals and plants that are in the story,” Herd said.
Herd started writing as she’s kept a personal journal for several years.
“I have been a journal writer all my life, I lived out in Owen County in a 150-year-old log cabin, and I would take my students out there and hike,” she said. “I always wrote about my outdoor experiences with plants and animals.”
Herd has kept a life list of the different flora and fauna she has seen over her life.
The opportunity to write with the other members of the group and the opportunities that have been presented have been incredible, she said.
“Women over 60 feel like they don’t have a voice in our society, oftentimes (people say) ‘well, they’re old ladies, they don’t know anything,’ so this gave us a chance to use our voice,” Herd said.
The group is working on publishing another anthology this year, she said.
Herd and Banks’ book is made for children with a third-to-sixth-grade reading level, along with the treasure hunt; kids will find a glossary of phrases, the phrase’s origin, and what era it came from. The book is available through Amazon.