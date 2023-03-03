SADIEVILLE – Scott County Public Library (SCPL) Bookmobile will be visiting Veterans Park from 3:15 until 4 p.m. on March 8.
This will be the first of two March stops in Sadieville for the Scott County Bookmobile, it will return on March 29 at the same time, according to the SCPL site.
These stops allow for residents and citizens who aren’t able to make to a SCPL branch to check out library materials as well as apply for library cards.
“The Outreach Services staff offer ‘porch delivery’ service to Scott County residents, regardless of age, who are unable to visit the library due to a temporary or permanent physical limitation and to those who lack transportation,” said outreach director for SCPL Mercedes Maclean in an email.
Similarly to the bookmobile, the SCPL has library express stations in both cities. Library express stations are a place where library patrons can go to pick up and drop off items. Lockers are provided in Sadieville to pick up those materials.
“Hundreds more patrons are served when the bookmobile participates in community events and visits various summer camps,” Maclean concluded by saying.
The Bookmobile will also be in Stamping Ground at the Dollar General on Main Street on March 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.