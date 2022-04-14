The fourth annual Boots ’n Pearls will be held at Equus Run Vineyards on June 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include a catered dinner, cash bar, raffles, and live entertainment from Rock Steady.
The event is hosted by The Church of the Holy Trinity’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) in support of Elizabeth’s Village. Elizabeth’s Village is a non-profit organization providing transitional housing and support services for women and children in Scott County. Women and children are provided a safe place and access to education, support, and services, including transitional housing, after school programs, and homeless and domestic violence prevention.
All event proceeds will go to support Elizabeth’s Village. You can support Elizabeth’s Village by purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor, or donating a raffle item for the Boots ’n Pearls event.
Tickets will go on sale May 3, and are $50 per ticket. Ticket sales are restricted to 200 tickets.
Additionally, multiple sponsorship opportunities are available, and raffle donations are needed for the event. Those interested in sponsorships or donating a raffle item should contact The Church of the Holy Trinity at holytrinitygt.org or (502) 863-0505 for more information.
To learn more about the fourth annual Boots ’n Pearls event and to receive updates about purchasing tickets, raffle items, and more, please visit, share, and like the Boots ’n Pearls Facebook Event Page here.