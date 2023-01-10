Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins said the two incidents are unrelated, but Police Chief Mike Bosse, who was fired Friday, once declined to hire Jenkins’ stepson.
Joshua Preece is Jenkins’ stepson, although the News-Graphic could not determine if they ever lived together. Late in former Mayor Everette Varney’s term, Jenkins asked the mayor to set up an interview for Preece with Bosse for the police department. At the time Preece was employed with the Kentucky State Police, but later worked with the Bath County Sheriff’s Department.
“Mr. Jenkins did bring his stepson to the police department several years ago and said he had spoken to then Mayor Varney who said I should interview the stepson on the spot because he was a state trooper who wanted to work for GPD,” Bosse said. “An interview was done at the time. Mr. Preece clearly had serious issues.
“Calls to others in KSP confirmed my concerns. He was not hired and (HR Director Megan Miller) supported my decision. I do not recall any further conversation with Mr. Jenkins (about the matter).”
The mayor said firing Bosse had nothing to do with his stepson.
“Absolutely not,” Jenkins said. “Anyone who knows me, knows I do not hold grudges. Besides, I had no idea I was going to be mayor years ago.”
In March 2022, Preece, who lived in Morehead, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography. Preece is now 40 years old.
Preece’s plea agreement, dated Nov. 5, 2018, states he admits to answering a call about a minor victim who was acting out of control. After responding, it was determined the victim and her mother should spend the night apart and Preece agreed to take the victim to a friend’s home. On the way to the friend’s house, the victim said Preece drove to a remote barn in Bath County where he sexually assaulted her, according to the victim’s statement in court records. Later, Preece requested sexually explicit photos from the victim via Snapchat.
Law enforcement confiscated Preece’s phone and found multiple sexually explicit photos, court records state. In Oct. 2021, Preece entered a guilty plea. Under federal law, Preece must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and upon his release Preece will remain under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
“The conduct in this case is simply disgraceful,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “The offense itself — a brazen act of child exploitation and abuse — is abhorrent, but the fact that he did it while he was a law enforcement officer makes it even more so.
“He abused a vulnerable victim, while also betraying a public trust and doing disservice to the dedicated efforts of all law enforcement. I am grateful for hard work of our law enforcement partners, whose victims made this prosecution possible.
U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell presided. The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service and KSP.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative combating child exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2008 by the U.S. Department of Justice.
At the time of Preece’s interview with Bosse and GPD, he was employed as a state trooper, but was under review. A report by WLEX 18 found Preece resigned from KSP when it was discovered he was contacting women for sex using phone numbers he got as a result of calls made to law enforcement. It was also discovered Preece had a “sexual texting relationship” with a woman who he knew had a warrant out for her arrest and made no effort to arrest her, states the WLEX report. During the investigation, Preece was found to have similar texting relationships with two female inmates.
Preece resigned from KSP on the day he was informed that he would be fired and was later hired by the Bath County Sheriff’s Department. It was apparently during this time frame Preece sought a job with GPD and the interview with Bosse.
With Preece as an example, Bosse was instrumental in the passage of Senate Bill 80 in 2021 making it easier to flag law enforcement officers who leave one law enforcement agency when they get into trouble and seek to be hired at another law enforcement agency.
The law gives the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) more power to decertify corrupt law officers and inform law enforcement agencies of potential new hires’ previous issues.
“It is not a perfect system and sometimes we fail to identify a problem,” Bosse told WLEX about Senate Bill 80 upon its passage. “But when we do identify a problem, there should be a process that keeps that person from wearing a badge, simply because of the amount of responsibility that comes with the job, and law enforcement supports that.”
Before the law was passed, officers suspected of misconduct could resign before an internal investigation is completed or before the officer could be fired. Now, law enforcement agencies are required to turn over any such information to KLEC on pending internal investigations on officers who quit or are fired.