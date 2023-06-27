Boston community “stakeholders” gathered Saturday at Ed Davis Learning Center. Those in attendance of the meeting discussed areas where each group could build up the community, as well as ways to keep communication open to what is going on.
Groups in attendance were: Boston Unification Council (BUC), Ed Davis Community, Inc, NAACP, Scott County Parks and Recreation and Georgetown Police Department.
Councilman Alonzo Allen led the meeting.
“I was invited to a meeting at Wayman Chapel Church (May 20),” Allen said. “Parks and (Recreation) was there, a few other people, and they were talking about some things going on in this area (Boston) here. I took a lot of notes that day.”
Allen shared his notes from May 20 on Saturday which listed establishing Boston community stakeholders, establishing a partnership with Georgetown Police Department, keeping a Boston influence on the area, initiating programming back at Ed Davis Learning Center and ways to improve facility services.
“Just putting that emphasis back into Boston, into this community, into this park, the park should be full on a regular basis,” Allen said.
BUC is a non-profit established in 2018 geared toward reestablishing a sense of community.
“We’re more geared toward doing events for the community, whether it be Juneteenth events, community days, sports, we’re really pushing sports for the youth right now,” said BUC President George Nichols.
BUC also hosts a reunion and other events around the holidays.
“Those are the types of things that we want to do,” Nichols said. “If somebody needs help with something we’re always there.”
The “feeling of community” is the goal of BUC, said Camille Overstreet.
Ed Davis Inc. is a group focusing on “learning experiences for the community,” said Robbi Barber, with Ed Davis Inc.
“If we can help others, that is our goal,” Barber said.
Ed Davis Inc. is limited in resources right now, Barber said, but they are open to partnering with other groups for events.
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is “that organization to stand up,” said NAACP President John Douglas.
Programs through NAACP include: MLK breakfast, MLK march, a Freedom Fund banquet and a health fair. The next health fair is scheduled for September 30.
NAACP is working to get a few more programs off the ground.
“We’re trying to help with our education,” Douglas said. “We’re going to be working with education trying to help with our minority teacher situation here in Scott County.”
NAACP also helps with registering people to vote.
NAACP meets first Monday of the month at Scott County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
Ed Davis Learning Center Recreation Manager Tina Lilly shared ways Parks and Recreation plan to keep Ed Davis and the Boston community engaged.
“I have got this vision of Ed Davis from coming here for years,” Lilly said. “I want it to always be a safe place for kids. That is my main motivation.”
Lilly suggests bringing back programs that used to be in place at the center, she said.
Some programs Lilly hopes to continue at Ed Davis Learning Center are: an Easter egg hunt, school kickoff, basketball, children and adult Black History Month events, a children’s ball and breakfast with Santa.
Events Lilly hopes to start at Ed Davis are: summer fun in fitness, a Debutante/Beautilion ball, hispanic heritage events and a scholarship info night.
Educational opportunities like robotics club, first aid training and foster parent classes are also being considered.
Robbi Barber shared some history of the purpose of Ed Davis Learning Center, as well.
“This (center) was meant to educate the youth,” Barber said. “This is a replacement for the school that was torn down. That’s what it was originally designed for and that’s why it is called Ed Davis Learning Center.”
Community members like Darnell Christopher want to see the learning center focus on community.
Lilly hopes to bring potluck dinners, teen dances, and town hall meetings to Ed Davis.
“We’re not going to get kids in the building without fun and without activities that they can enjoy,” Lilly said. “So, it think you have to have a healthy balance of both. I also think that you have to continue with honoring the history, not only of this facility, but of this community.”
Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood shared his goals for the police department for the group.
“My goal overall is to keep recruiting officers,” Allgood said. “One of the goals is to get minorities.”
Allgood said he understands the need for a diverse department because of his background in North Carolina. Currently, the department has three Black officers, two Hispanic officers and two females, he said.
Georgetown Police Department at full staff would be 68 officers, Allgood said, but the department is sitting at roughly 10 below that.
According to FBI statistics Allgood shared, the department should have around 80 officers.
Another focus for Allgood is building trust, he said.
“It takes us as the police department. It takes you as the community. I want you to be able to trust us and call us,” Allgood said.
Allgood said he and the GPD have an approach of “community policing.”
“We can’t do it all ourselves,” he said. “There is about 59 or 60 of us. Georgetown now is like the sixth largest city in the state. Won’t be before long we’ll be the fifth biggest city. So, we are right behind Covington. Our officers do stay busy.
“I want to get to an implementation more of community orient policing and that goes to problem solving, kind of like what we are doing here today.”
Focusing on the youth is important to GPD, Allgood said. A second class of Jr. Citizens Police Academy is scheduled to begin July 24.
Safety and deterring racism and bias within the department is a concern for some in the Boston community. To respond to those situations, Allgood said officers undergo deescalation training. Before an officer is hired, there is also an extensive background check.
The department “keeps a pulse on (their officers),” he said.
Three officers have been let go in the last four years due to various situations like insubordination and excessive use of force, Allgood said.
“When people step way out of line, when it’s no good you are gone,” he said.
Those in the community, like Christopher and others, hope to see more officers riding by the park to monitor homeless, as well as reducing speed through that area.
Thoughts following each group sharing their perspective brought ideas of how each group may work together to bring community and education to Ed Davis Learning Center and the Boston area.
“What I see is that Ed Davis Inc. had the focus on education. BUC has the focus on recreation, community and Parks and (Recreation) is the glue that pulls all that together because our focus is both,” said Scott County Parks and Recreation Director Kim Rice.
Another meeting will be scheduled for groups to meet and discuss plans moving forward.