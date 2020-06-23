For the Boston Unification Council (BUC), bringing people together and having conversations is what it is all about. Whether it is a family reunion-style get-together, helping the Boston Heritage Commission and the community clean up a cemetery or helping the next generation in their fight for change, BUC wants to help unite the community, the group said.
Back in 2018, BUC was started by a group of friends in the Boston community near downtown Georgetown, said BUC President George Nichols.
Friday and Saturday at Ed Davis Park, the group set up to help community members register to vote.
Conversations and providing opportunity while uniting a community are what BUC is about.
“We also plan to teach kids about trades — that you don’t have to just go to college, cause every kid tries to go to college and then it don’t always work out,” Nichols said. “So, we’re trying to have seminars where we give them insight on different options in life.”
BUC doesn’t have a “thing,” BUC Secretary Camille Overstreet said. For them it is about asking the community, ‘what do you need us to do?’
“We don’t have a thing,” she said. “So, I think that’s where some people struggle to try to put us in a box. We want everybody to come together and have conversations. And we want to support because that’s what community does.”
Members of BUC want to see positive change, they said.
“We’re about uniting, Overstreet said. “It doesn’t matter, black, white, whoever because nobody can move forward until you can unite, sit still, have a conversation.”
The BUC Facebook may be found by searching, ‘BUC: Boston Unification Council.’
