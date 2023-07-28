On Saturday, August 5, the Boston Unification Council will host the fifth annual Community Reunion. The overarching mission of BUC, said vice president Chris Wilson, is improving the lives and futures of area youth.
“The mission for the council is to expand the horizons of the youth within Boston and Georgetown as well through education, activities such as sports … and now we’re starting out a BUC travel football team as well,” Wilson said.
Among several other events, the reunion serves as the core, he continued.
“We have keynote events that we sponsor,” Wilson said. “The family reunion is our core event, the event that brought us together. We also have our Christmas semi-formal, the children’s ball, and of course the Ed Davis Assist Basketball League as well.”
The reunion and its creation was spurred by a desire to recreate memories the memories past generations made in the community and will consist of the Assist Basketball League championship game and other activities, Wilson said.
“It’s basically a community reunion for everyone and what it is, no one sells anything,” he said.
“That’s the key. No one sells anything. Everyone provides their own food. They cook their own food amongst family and friends.”
Although attendance has fluctuated in the past, Wilson expected 150 to 200 people at the event open to all community members, he said.
His overall goal for the event is to help people experience those childhood memories and enjoy themselves, Wilson explained.
“For this event, we just want to rehash those childhood memories,” he said. “We want to create a good fellowship within the community, have everyone come out and enjoy themselves. For future endeavors, we just look to grow. We want to expand our horizons as well.”
The event is scheduled from 4 to 11 p.m. at Ed Davis Park. Community members are encouraged to bring their own food to the event, Wilson said.