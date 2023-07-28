On Saturday, August 5, the Boston Unification Council will host the fifth annual Community Reunion. The overarching mission of BUC, said vice president Chris Wilson, is improving the lives and futures of area youth. 

“The mission for the council is to expand the horizons of the youth within Boston and Georgetown as well through education, activities such as sports … and now we’re starting out a BUC travel football team as well,” Wilson said. 

