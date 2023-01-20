Georgetown Fire Department were called around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon regarding a trailer park residence behind Gathering Place Mission located on Bourbon Street that went up in flames. GFD arrived on-site and were met with the trailer completely ablaze.
“I was across town and could see the smoke rising,” said Georgetown Fire Department Chief Tim Thompson. “Crews arrived and saw heavy fire. They were greeted with the occupants (a mother and teenage son) of the home and were informed that everyone was in safety and nobody was inside the burning structure.”
GFD still did a routine search with the trailers nearby to verify whether or not any other people were around, to which he reassured that there wasn’t.
“There was an open area that wasn’t fully engulfed in flames that let us get a good look at the structural damage, which was pretty bad. These people lost everything,” he said “The adjacent trailer suffered minor exposure damages: the windows busted out from the heat and some of the siding melted off but besides that there wasn’t any other damage,” added Thompson.
Thompson also mentioned that his team has stepped in to offer any clothing and help the family. The GFD has started working behind the scenes with the owners of Gathering Place to reach out to hotels nearby to provide housing for the affected, adding that they’ve reached out to American Red Cross to try and help out the family as much as they can.