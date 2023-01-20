fire

A structure fire occurred Monday on Bourbon Street, the occupants of the home made it out safely. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical, according to Denise Burkhead with Gathering Place Mission.

 News-Graphic Photo By Ezra Inman

Georgetown Fire Department were called around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon regarding a trailer park residence behind Gathering Place Mission located on Bourbon Street that went up in flames. GFD arrived on-site and were met with the trailer completely ablaze. 

“I was across town and could see the smoke rising,” said Georgetown Fire Department Chief Tim Thompson. “Crews arrived and saw heavy fire. They were greeted with the occupants (a mother and teenage son) of the home and were informed that everyone was in safety and nobody was inside the burning structure.”

