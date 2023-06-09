carlisle

Michele Carlisle was presented with the Scott County Distinguished Citizen Award.

 Photo Submitted

Michele Carlisle, executive director of the AMEN House, was awarded this year’s Scott County Distinguished Citizen Award during the annual Scott County Distinguished Citizen’s Award Luncheon held Tuesday. The event is hosted by the Blue Grass Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA), said District Executive Sofia Guadagni. 

Long before taking the position at the AMEN House, Carlisle had been involved with fighting hunger in Scott County, she said. When the previous executive director stepped down seven years ago, she was approached by her pastor about taking the position, but with two young children, her initial response was no, Carlisle explained. 

Recommended for you