Michele Carlisle, executive director of the AMEN House, was awarded this year’s Scott County Distinguished Citizen Award during the annual Scott County Distinguished Citizen’s Award Luncheon held Tuesday. The event is hosted by the Blue Grass Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA), said District Executive Sofia Guadagni.
Long before taking the position at the AMEN House, Carlisle had been involved with fighting hunger in Scott County, she said. When the previous executive director stepped down seven years ago, she was approached by her pastor about taking the position, but with two young children, her initial response was no, Carlisle explained.
“But from the minute he asked me, I just couldn’t shake the fact that … there was a position out there that would give me the potential to truly impact hunger in Scott County,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle was honored to have been selected as this year’s Distinguished Citizen, but also credits the work being done at the AMEN House to the volunteers involved in the charity.
“It truly is the work that all of the volunteers pour into this place,” Carlisle said. “I appreciate that I get to be the face of that, but we have 250 active volunteers that make this place work, and I really think that it’s as much their award as it is mine.”
The mission of the AMEN House, Carlisle explained, remains focused on ending hunger in Scott County. Bigger dreams also remain on the horizon for the charity, she said.
“We are going to be building an operational warehouse where we can get more food into this community and operate more efficiently,” said Carlisle. “There are definitely dreams that someday, there will be a soup kitchen that goes alongside that and potentially a culinary school that goes alongside that.”
The award is given to community members that embody the characteristics of BSA, including individuals that are trustworthy, kind and thrifty, said Guadagni. They are selected by a committee of community volunteers and leaders, she explained.
“So we’re looking for somebody when we do the selection process that has been making big differences in the community,” she said.
Carlisle’s work at and before her time at the AMEN House, and her “positive, uplifting attitude” stood out to the committee selecting the honoree, said Guadagni.
Guadagni said that the award also serves to help BSA as well, as it brings awareness to the organization throughout the community.
“So this is a good way for us to do that because a lot of times when we honor somebody, even though they might not know about scouting, they get to learn about it, learn about what we’re doing,” Guadagni said. “And it helps us actually grow our scouting community too, because then we pass it on to their grandkids and kids and they pass it on to their family friends and it starts to kind of get a good little community support.”
Located at 319 East Main Street, Carlisle recommends that community members in need visit the AMEN House in person. According to the charity’s website, they offer food, clothing, senior commodities, personal care and limited financial assistance to residents of Scott County.