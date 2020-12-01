When the coronavirus hit the United States, schools, clubs and organizations were forced to stop their operations for months. Now one Boy Scout troop is resuming activities, but with major changes in place.
Greg Fuchs leads Troop 177, a group of 25-30 boys ranging from grades 6-12 in Scott County. Fuchs has been in scouting for 19 years and has been Scout Master for 10 years, but he has never encountered a challenge that compares to COVID-19.
“Trying to keep them active is so important and we’re so limited. So much of our program is based upon youth leadership and that’s usually done at the meetings; and the vast majority of our meetings have been Zoom meetings and it’s real hard to get them engaged,” Fuchs said.
The Boy Scout Council released guidelines for leaders that includes appropriate conditions for gathering. There are several guidelines and requirements listed, including no self-serve buffet meals or water coolers, staying as local as possible and sanitizing equipment before and after each individual use. The guidelines also recommend that all scouts stay as far apart as possible. Fuchs holds as many meeting on Zoom that he can but tries to have the troop go on one outing per month.
“Scouting is supposed to be done outdoors,” Fuchs said.
In September, Fuchs took his troop canoeing. While the troop had the advantage of having canoes and being able to use Elkhorn Creek, which runs through Scott County, they still had to take extra steps before they began, such as adult swim protection training. Normally, only two adults would need to be trained, but due to distancing measures four were needed.
“Because of COVID we had to rush and get the adults certified and we had to go to extraordinary measures to get the youth their swim tests so there’s just an extra factor,” Fuchs said.
For a camping trip, Fuchs is only allowed to have 10 people in his group, including adults. Extra measures are also put in place. There is no carpooling to the campsite, the boys must be socially distant and wear masks when required, and there is no shared food. The boys are responsible for bringing some of their food while Fuchs provides things such as Pop-Tarts or individually packaged pancake mix. While they make this system work, Fuchs acknowledges it is not ideal for the boys.
“Everything they enjoy about scouting they can’t do. They can’t hang on one another, they can’t play anything, we’re not allowed to have communal meals,” Fuchs said.
While Fuchs expects that the number of boys in his troop will drop next year, he doesn’t think it will be due to how the pandemic has changed activities this year for his own boys. Cub Scouts, the introductory level of the Boy Scouts, has not been able to start. Fuchs believes that since Cub Scouts has missed several events that give them publicity, he will not have as many boys joining his ranks next year.
But for now, the parents of the boys in Fuchs’ troop believe they are taking all the necessary precautions to keep the boys safe, most wearing masks without reminders. Ryan Hayden is the father of seventh grade scout Jonathan and has accompanied the troop on recent camping excursions.
“Masks were used when social distancing could not be done. Some children do need to be told to wear a mask, but others will do it on their own,” Hayden said.
And Fuchs isn’t enforcing these guidelines simply because they’re mandatory. Fuchs believes in the severity of the virus and doesn’t want to spread it through his troop.
“I had worked 31 years in the Attorney General’s office. The last four years I worked with Andy Beshear, and the last thing I want to be is a footnote on his COVID update at four o’clock and him saying ‘Greg, you can’t be doing that,’” Fuchs said.
But most of the boys in Fuchs troop still enjoy scouting, even with extra measures. When asked how the extra precautions bothered him, seventh grade scout Jonathan Hayden had few thoughts on the matter.
“It’s all good, no worries,” Jonathan Hayden said.
Fuchs is confident in the boys in his troop when staying safe and still enjoying normal activities. But not all scouting activities had to undergo changes, such as one safe pastime that the scouts enjoy.
“Chilling by the fire with the boys,” Jonathan Hayden said.
Brianna Hamilton is a Scott County High School graduate and studied Media Arts at Elkhorn Crossing School. She is currently a sophomore at Western Kentucky University studying journalism.