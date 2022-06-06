One brain injury survivor took to Kroger over the weekend to give away free bike helmets as a way to protect children from the potential of serious trauma to the head.
Georgetown resident Todd Gregory, with the assistance of the Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK), set up boxes upon boxes of free helmets at Kroger, fitting children with their new helmets and educating them on the importance of wearing them. Gregory said the biannual event, which he has organized since 2012, has given over 300 helmets to children every two years.
“With the help of the police and Dairy Queen, we have the police driving around, and if they see a child wearing a helmet, they pull them over and give them a ‘ticket’ for being smart and playing safe for a Dairy Queen treat. It’s not to bribe them to wear their helmets, it’s to reward them for being smart and playing safe,” he said.
Gregory said as a traumatic brain injury survivor since age 11, he enjoys gifting locals with free helmets.
“Living with a brain injury is hell. I don't wish it on anybody,” he said. “I’ve had three brain tumors and removal as a child growing up, one that caused brain damage.”
Gregory said he has been involved with BIAK for most of his life, being both part of the board and the creator of a support group called Headliners. He said he is fully dedicated to the mission of protecting the younger generation from brain injuries, hoping to make a difference.
“I called BIAK and found out how much we need for the helmets. Then I contacted Anthony here at Kroger's, who's a store manager and then we've just been going at it. This year, [we’ve done] something different. [We've] raffled off a bicycle for free, and so we're gonna give it away. It's all non-profit, we're not charging anything for raffle tickets. It's for a good cause. It makes me feel good watching them get a helmet,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1,000 bicyclists die and over 130,000 are injured in crashes that occur on roads in the United States every year. The CDC also states bicycle helmets reduce the risk of head and brain injuries in the event of a crash. All bicyclists, regardless of age, can help protect themselves by wearing properly fitted bicycle helmets every time they ride, the CDC website explains.
“You know, a lot of people say ‘I know how to ride a bike, I don't need a bike helmet,’” he said. “I'm like, well, so does Lance Armstrong, but he wears a helmet. All the professionals wear helmets to protect themselves because you never know what can happen, whether it’s a squirrel, a branch, Grandma Smith backing out of the driveway, you know, you never know.”