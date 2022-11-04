Bobby Spalding, general manager at Georgetown’s Summer Wind Equine Farm, has known quite a few good thoroughbreds over the years, but he said Flightline is special.
“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and he’s the best I have ever seen,” Spalding said of Flightline. “And we’ve seen some good ones over the years. I’ll tell you how good he is … Jane thought enough of him to keep 25 percent. That should tell you what she thinks of him.”
“Jane” is Jane Lyon, owner of Summer Wind Equine. She was traveling when the News-Graphic called, but she told the Lexington Herald-Leader being a part of Flightline’s legacy has been “unreal.”
“I’m a wreck because I’m worrying about the horse,” she told the newspaper. “I think it might be a little worse because this poor horse has so much riding on his shoulder.
“We would have ever expected to have a horse deemed the fastest in the world, the best horse in the world, maybe the best of all time.”
Flightline is apparently all that and more. The likely favorite to win this weekend’s Longines Breeders’ Cup, Flightline is undefeated, winning the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes in 2021, the Metropolitan, and Pacific Classic in 2022. Last month, the latest version of the World’s Best Rankings rated Flightline a 139, the highest ever awarded to a runner in the dirt.
And Flightline was born and bred in Scott County, Spalding said.
Jane Lyon and her late husband Frank, purchased Summer Wind Equine Farm in 1995. Frank Lyon was a business titan, once owning Coca-Cola Bottling of Arkansas. He apparently was not as fond of the thoroughbred industry as his wife, but over the years, their farm has shown a knack for breeding horses. Among the most notable successes, Moonshine Memories, the first Grade 1 winner in 2017; Game Winner, the 2018 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner and fifth place in the 2019 Kentucky Derby and McKinzie, who placed second in the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Frank died in 2015, and left the farm to his wife who as a child watched Secretariat win the 1973 Triple Crown, and fell in love with racing and thoroughbreds.
Flightline foaled on March 14, 2018, at Summer Wind Equine. His sire was Tapit, who was the leading North America sire from 2014 to 2016. His dam, Feathered, is a graded-stakes winning daughter of Indian Charlie. Flightline was purchased for $1 million by Hronis Racings, Siena Farm, Summer Wind Equine, West Point Thoroughbreds and Woodford Racing at the 2019 Fasiq-Tipton Yearling Sale.
Typically, Lyon did not enter into partnership ownerships, but as Spalding noted, she made an exception with Flightline holding onto 25 percent of the thoroughbred.
“I honestly don’t know why I stayed in for Flightline, because I had not done that before,” Lyon told the Herald-Leader. “I was only approached just before the horse went into the (sales) ring. I said, ‘Yes.’ I was asked what Frank would say now and he would have said, ‘Why did you sell any of the horses?’”
The media was out in force when Flightline arrived in Lexington.
“He’s such a rare, rare horse,” co-owner Bill Farish, of Woodford Racing and Lane’s End Farm told Bloodhorse Magazine upon Flightline’s arrival at Keeneland this week. “The way he does things, you think he can’t do anything more spectacular than he’s already done — and then he goes and does something like he did in the Pacific Classic.
“He’s a special horse. He’s exciting to be around. It’s fun to watch him do what he does.”
Flightline is trained by John Sadler at Santa Anita Park in California, which is Sadler’s base.
“Flightline is a gorgeous looking horse,” Sadler was quoted in Wikipedia. “He is well-proportioned, powerful and correct. He’s very bright. He’s a very awake horse so we try to manage that. He will stand on the racetrack with the pony before he goes off and gallops.
“He’s pretty good in the stall, but if there is a large bang, look out!”
Special padding for Flightline’s stall accompanied him from California.
A bay, Flightline did not race as a two-year-old due to an injury. His first race was on April 24, 2021, at Santa Anita Park in a maiden race for three-year-olds and over a six furlongs distance. He won by 13.5 lengths. His second race was at Del Mar over a six-furlong distance. He won by 12.75 lengths in a time of 1:08.05, earning a Beyer Speed Figure of 114.
On Sept. 3, Flightline won by 19.25 lengths in a near record time in the TVG Pacific Classic going one-and-a-quarter miles, which is also the distance for the Breeders’ Cup.
“He’s been working really well at Santa Anita and every week is exciting,” Sadler told Bloodhorse Magazine. “We’re not trying to go fast, we’re just trying to put the same kind of training we put into hime before the Pacific Classic, and he’s handling it beautifully.
“The training is done, we just want him to get accustomed to the surroundings, let him see the Keeneland track, and enjoy this beautiful place.”
The Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic will be held Nov. 5.