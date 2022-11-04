Bobby Spalding, general manager at Georgetown’s Summer Wind Equine Farm, has known quite a few good thoroughbreds over the years, but he said Flightline is special.

“I’ve been doing this for over 40 years, and he’s the best I have ever seen,” Spalding said of Flightline. “And we’ve seen some good ones over the years. I’ll tell you how good he is … Jane thought enough of him to keep 25 percent. That should tell you what she thinks of him.”

Tags

Recommended for you