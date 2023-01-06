Brett Haley, 31, was arrested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Jan. 1 for drug trafficking.
The charges include trafficking in heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, as well as multiple unspecified substances, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the booking report.
Haley was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. Haley was found with illegal prescription pills, including OxyContin, Hydrocodone and other opioids, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office also confiscated $3,074 in cash from Haley, as well as a change counting machine, according to Dep. Robert Tackett.