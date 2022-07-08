The storm was swift, powerful and left a mess in its wake Wednesday afternoon.
“It came in, dumped on us and moved on,” said Michael Hennigan, director of the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management.
Galvin’s Restaurant in downtown, caught the brunt of the storm when strong winds lifted the building’s facade and dumped it on the sidewalk in front. There were patrons inside the restaurant, but no one was hurt, officials said.
A man was riding out the storm beneath an awning beside Galvin’s when the facade collapsed, said Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson. The awning was less than five feet from where the facade collapsed.
“We are extremely, extremely fortunate that no one was hurt,” Thompson said looking at the rubble.
The Galvin’s building was inspected for structural and electrical damage and cleared, Thompson said. The restaurant will operate as usual. Its backroom remained in operation as the front damage was cleared with customers exiting through a backdoor.
Georgetown Public Works cleared the debris and once the cleanup was finished Galvin’s owner Stephanie Jones provided dinner for all those who assisted in the cleanup.
Elsewhere, trees, power lines and loose debris was cleared from roadways throughout the county, but much of the damage was minimal. Some power outages remained Thursday morning.
The winds were clocked at 49 mph, and the storm with high winds lasted about 15 minutes, Henningan said.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.