Trombone Shorty

Troy Andrews, known as Trombone Shorty, is a New Orleans native.

 Photo By Justen Williams

In the span of seven studio albums — the first three of which were released on the small independent label, Treme Records — Trombone Shorty has reached the pinnacle for a New Orleans musician.

Leading his 10-person band, Orleans Avenue, the trombonist/trumpeter whose real name is Troy Andrews, is widely considered to be the leading musician who is carrying forward the rich sounds, styles and heritage of New Orleans music to the rest of the world.

Recommended for you