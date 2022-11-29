Scott County’s broadband expansion project received a significant green light late last week when Charter/Spectrum Communications and the Scott County Fiscal Court received final approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to move forward.
“I know this slowed things down a bit, but there were 3.1 million reasons why this was necessary,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “We appreciate the NITA final approval to move this project forward. The project will be completed with zero general fund dollars and will be a major impact on the continued growth of economic and educational opportunities for Scott County families.”
In order to qualify for the $3.1 million NTIA federal grant, a number of qualifying factors had to be met, Covington said. The NTIA grant will cover the county’s portion of the project, he said. Funds through the American Rescue Act Plan and state funding are also being used to finance the project. Charter/Spectrum is financing part of the project as it expands its network.
The NTIA approval enables the $21 million network expansion project to move forward. Once completed, more than 5,300 rural, unserved Scott County residences will have access to internet connectivity.
Despite waiting for NTIA approval, the project has remained pretty much on schedule, Covington said. Planning and design for the project is complete and construction on the 450-mile, fiber-based network is expected to begin this week, stated Mike Pedelty of Charter Communications in a press release.
Construction will begin in the Stamping Ground area, Pedelty said. Monthly updates will be provided from this point forward, he said.
As the buildout progresses, homes and businesses in the completed areas will be notified and offered access to Charter’s Spectrum Internet services, Pedelty said. The service will offer starting speeds of 300 Mbps with no modem fees, data caps or contracts, as well as plans with speeds available up to one Gbps. Mobile, TV and voices services will be available.
As part of the project, Charter will provide out-of-home Wi-Fi access points in downtown Georgetown and selected parks.”