Scott County’s broadband expansion project received a significant green light late last week when Charter/Spectrum Communications and the Scott County Fiscal Court received final approval from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to move forward.

“I know this slowed things down a bit, but there were 3.1 million reasons why this was necessary,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington. “We appreciate the NITA final approval to move this project forward. The project will be completed with zero general fund dollars and will be a major impact on the continued growth of economic and educational opportunities for Scott County families.”

