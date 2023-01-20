spectrum map

The map highlights the current (and near future) areas of construction in the county and will be updated to show progress as construction moves throughout the project.

 Map Courtesy of Spectrum

The anticipated broadband expansion is now fully under way, officials say.

Currently construction is under way in the following locations: Anderson Road, Hinton Cemetery Road, portions of Muddy Ford and Gunnel roads, Locust Fork Road, Graves and Stonetown roads. 

