The anticipated broadband expansion is now fully under way, officials say.
Currently construction is under way in the following locations: Anderson Road, Hinton Cemetery Road, portions of Muddy Ford and Gunnel roads, Locust Fork Road, Graves and Stonetown roads.
Construction is planned within 30 days for Edgar Road, Owenton Road, Bonds Pike, another area of Locust Fork Road, Bonds Pike, Cedar Road, Snavely Road and Sharp Road.
““Spectrum is excited to be in the process of expanding fiber throughout Scott County,” stated a Spectrum press release. “This map highlights the current (and near future) areas of construction in the county and will be updated to show progress as construction moves throughout the County.
“Spectrum has five aerial teams and three ground teams working in the county. As each section is completed, residents will receive notification that they are eligible for accessing service. Spectrum will be building more than 400 miles of fiber throughout the year to connect unserved households to high-speed, reliable broadband service.”
Scott County Residents can go to the following link to enter their home’s address to confirm their address is officially part of the project.