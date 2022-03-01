Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington was almost giddy as he announced a $3.1 million federal grant towards expanding broadband coverage in Scott County.
“It’s going to happen,” he said, smiling broadly. “This is a home run for our community.”
Scott County was awarded a $3.1 million grant from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration for its broadband project.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell supported Scott County’s grant application by contacting the NTIA on the county’s behalf. U.S. Rep. Andy Barr voted in support of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which appropriated federal funding for the program. Scott County’s grant was the only one awarded in Kentucky.
The funds will be used to finance the county’s portion of a project that will extend broadband coverage through the county, including some 5,351 unserved households, and provide upgrades for those households now receiving service. Officials estimate the project will cover about 406 miles throughout the rural areas of the county. The entire project will cost about $20.1 million, but the NTIA grant covers the county’s commitment.
Covington has pushed this project since taking office. Originally, he said he was so committed to the project the county would finance the project through the county’s general fund. When funds were made available to the county through the American Rescue Act, the fiscal court tentatively designated part of those funds for the project.
“When we heard about this grant, we said, ‘why not?’” Covington said. “This is a great day for Scott County. These funds will finance our portion of the project, and free up the American Rescue Act funds for other infrastructure projects and other areas of need.”
The project was announced in September 2021, and the original schedule projected a two-year rollout. That schedule remains in place, said Jason Keller, Vice President of government affairs and regulatory strategy for Spectrum/Charter Communications.
“We are pretty much on track,” Keller said. “We have completed about 80 percent of the field work, which included 406 miles of area. Our plan is to start providing service to some areas within the first half of this year and have all 5,351 current unserved households provided with service within the next year-and-a half or so.”
Since the project was first announced, Spectrum has been completing the walk-out phase, Keller said.
“In the walk out phase, the operations team goes into the field and physically walks each and every neighborhood,” Keller said. “They evaluate poles to determine if we can use them, identify homes, check for easements where needed, identify things like railroad tracks and other physical objects we may have to work around.
“We actually put eyes on the project. That takes some time. We are nearing the point where we will be designing the network as we continue to get more definitive information.“
The company will begin filing for permits, and soon people will see Spectrum trucks in neighborhoods stringing fiber, Keller said.
“We’ll start offering service within the first half of this year,” Keller said. “We’ll roll it out street by street, phase by phase. We’ll actually have people going door-to-door alerting residents when the service is available.”
The actual starting location for providing service has not been identified, but he expects to have such information soon, Keller said. Spectrum is working on a website that can identify neighborhoods when the rollout begins. He did not know when the website would be available, but he expected it would be soon.
“But we’ll let people know,” he said.
Keller praised Covington and the fiscal court for its vision.
“When other counties were taking a wait-and-see attitude about what the government is going to do, Scott County was pushing to get this done,” Keller said. “Because of that leadership Scott County is far ahead and soon it will be a one gigabit county.”
Covington said he was thrilled.
“This is a great day for Scott County,” he said. “We have hit a Grand Slam for our community. I am proud of the vision of the fiscal court and its commitment to our broadband project. Fiber to the home broadband connectivity will assure that our entire community has the ability to take advantage of online education, home-based business, and tele-health opportunities.
“Broadband will help with the continued growth of economic opportunities for all our citizens. We are very thankful to Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Alan Davidson and the entire team for considering our community’s application and recognizing the impact of the award in extending fiber to the home connectivity to approximately 5,351 unserved homes in rural Scott County. The fiscal court is appreciative of the efforts of Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr for advocating for our citizens and our future.”
The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded 13 grants last week as part of its Broadband Infrastructure Program, totaling $277 million. The grants will connect more than 133,000 unserved households. The grants were awarded in 12 states and one territory. Scott County is the only Kentucky project to receive such an award.
“In an increasingly tech-centered world, reliable broadband has never been more important for our development, connecting Kentuckians to jobs, communications and vital emergency services,” said McConnell. “Unfortunately, too many rural communities in the Commonwealth still lack access to this core infrastructure service. I am always happy to work alongside Kentucky’s local leaders to secure funding to expand broadband infrastructure and was proud to play a role in helping County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Scott County earn today’s grant. I look forward to watching county officials deploy these funds effectively to reach every single household currently unserved by broadband.”
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.