The Scott County fiscal court’s project to provide broadband service throughout the county is on track, said Mike Pedelty, Southern Ohio Region Senior Director of Communications for Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company.
The project’s first phase is to provide broadband service to 5,351 homes and businesses, and will be completed within two years. As part of the contract over the next 5 years Spectrum will also be upgrading speeds to existing customers in Scott County.
Since finalizing the agreement Spectrum has been working on the initial walk-out and design phase which is necessary to evaluate each location. Rural homes, which often have long setbacks from the road, pose unique challenges to utility providers. The agreement with Spectrum provides for standard installation at all locations, including up to 1,500 feet extensions, a provision that is expected to benefit many rural homes which may have long setbacks, Pedelty said.
Last month Spectrum began the pole engineering and permitting process which will allow them to attach fiber to existing utility poles throughout the county. Spectrum reports that the process has been going smoothly, in large part due to their relationships with local utility providers and the county’s support. Once the permitting process is underway they will have a better idea of when construction can begin and Spectrum and the county are planning to have an official groundbreaking ceremony early in 2022.
“We are very excited that the Spectrum Broadband Project is moving forward in the engineering and permitting phase as planned. Connecting 5,351 homes that are unserved in rural Scott County is a large task” said Judge/Executive Joe Covington.
Covington said he is in close contact with Spectrum and will continue to provide updates as they are available.
The estimated cost for the fiber deployment, which the county has committed to funding, is $3 million, but as part of the project Spectrum will also be upgrading service to 18,000 existing customers in Scott County at their own cost. The total estimated cost is upwards of $21 million. Scott County may be able to use ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to cover their contribution to the project, but the county has also applied for a Kentucky Infrastructure Authority grant which, if approved, could cover 100 percent of the county’s contribution leaving more ARPA funds available for other projects.
Earlier this month the U.S. Treasury announced the cities and counties can consider up to $10 million of ARPA funds as lost revenue which gives local governments more flexibility in how those funds can be spent. Scott County has been allocated $5.5 million in ARPA funds and anticipates a total allocation of $11 million.
