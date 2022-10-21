An update on Charter Communications/Spectrum’s countywide broadband project was requested by magistrates during a recent Scott County Fiscal Court meeting.
Though brief, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington informed the court and those in attendance that the project is moving forward. He added the “frustrating” waiting period for tribal nations and state historic preservationists is finally at an end, prompting the progress of the broadband expansion to race toward its finish line.
“On the 17th, the tribal lands notification period is done. I need to follow up with the state historic preservation. Their 30 days are almost done, and we’ll get that back to NTIA,” Covington said. “NTIA reviews it and gives us a notice to proceed. Charter Spectrum is like sitting in the gates at Churchill Downs getting ready to go, but with $3.1 million from… NTIA, we’ve got to follow their processes and that’s what we’re doing. It’s been hard to be patient, but it’ll happen.”
Magistrates questioned if any tribal entities have expressed any interest in halting the project, but Covington said responses from Native American individuals have been scarce. He explained the lack of communication is not because anyone is trying to slow the project’s progression, but that each response has been clear and that the Nation has no interest in the areas involved.
Covington also answered another question about the usage of pre-existing polls for the fiber optic line. He explained “99 percent” would be used for the project.
The 24-month long project began October 2021 as crews worked to develop the appropriate plans, designs and obtain permitting for the countywide sweep. In March of this year, Scott County was awarded $3.1 million from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for the project.
The extension of broadband coverage in Scott County will include roughly 5,351 unserved homes, while also providing upgrades for households already receiving service. Officials have estimated the project to cover approximately 406 miles in rural areas of the county. The grand total of the project amounts to $20.1 million, with the NTIA grant covering the county’s commitment.
When accepting federal dollars for a project of this magnitude, the county government has to document everything going on, including sending out a tower construction notification system alert, or TCNS (Section 106), Covington said. In doing so, this alert can “notify tribes/NHOs and State Historic Preservation Officers of plans to build a tower,” as stated on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.
In an interview with Covington in August, the News-Graphic was told workers had been continuing to bring fiber optic lines into Scott County from Fayette County, something Spectrum officials call “the interconnect.” Once the TCNS is complete and a response from historic preservation and other tribal bodies is received, crews will work to connect over 400 miles of line throughout 22 sectors or “OLTs” of Scott County. This is an operation involving thousands of utility poles, as well as a vast number of man hours to complete, he said.
The expansion project is one that will ensure households through the county are part of that connectivity, whether it be for online education, home-based businesses, tele-health opportunities and more, said the judge-executive.
The expansion page launched on the Spectrum website in July is still active for those who would like to check the status of their home address. Scott Countians simply need to visit www.spectrum.com/expansion.
“This advances the economic opportunities for everyone in Scott County,” he said during the interview in August. “Any citizen can go online to see if their home is listed. If by chance their address is not included, they can email and let us know so we can add their address to the project.”
Scott Countians can send their emails to broadbandproject@scottky.gov for their address to be placed on the list, Covington said.
“We are excited to move forward with this initiative to bring access and connectivity to every home in Scott County,” he said.