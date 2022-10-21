An update on Charter Communications/Spectrum’s countywide broadband project was requested by magistrates during a recent Scott County Fiscal Court meeting.

Though brief, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington informed the court and those in attendance that the project is moving forward. He added the “frustrating” waiting period for tribal nations and state historic preservationists is finally at an end, prompting the progress of the broadband expansion to race toward its finish line.

