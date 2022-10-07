rags

Lexington local brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt formed Rags and Riches in 2017.

 Photo By James Scogin

Tanner and Peyton Whitt make up the “pop-rock brother duo” Rags and Riches from Lexington. Together, around 2017, they formed the band with Tanner as frontman and guitarist, and Peyton producing and on drums. 

Forming the band and making music felt like “something they were supposed to do,” Tanner said.

Tags

Recommended for you