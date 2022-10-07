Tanner and Peyton Whitt make up the “pop-rock brother duo” Rags and Riches from Lexington. Together, around 2017, they formed the band with Tanner as frontman and guitarist, and Peyton producing and on drums.
Forming the band and making music felt like “something they were supposed to do,” Tanner said.
Growing up, the brothers toured with their family in a worship band, as their parents worked as youth pastors, he said. There, they were introduced to music from Dave Matthews Band to Tupac.
That experience fed into their desire to tour and perform more.
At age 12, their family bought Peyton a drum set and Tanner a guitar, they said.
Peyton downloaded a beat program, producing beats for the high school hip hop artists in his school, while Tanner bought a poster at Walmart with the guitar chord chart on it, teaching himself the chords over and over.
Once they began performing as Rags and Riches in 2019, they performed roughly 130 shows until the shutdowns in March 2020, Tanner said.
Performing “just came natural to us,” he said.
Like performing, Peyton said the producing “comes natural,” and the band’s songs form organically.
The band also recently signed with SonaBLAST! Records out of Louisville.
“The two man crew has performed 200 plus shows in 40 plus states, charted in Top 200 on NACC college radio charts, won two Lexington music awards for pop artist of the year, plus, song of the year and impressively, clocked in over 3 Million career streams and over 1.5 Million video views in just three years,” reads the BonaBLAST! website.
“Speed of Sound” is the first song Rags and Riches released, and it “took off,” Tanner said, gaining thousands of streams soon after.
That song has a special place in their heart, they agreed.
Another song they hold close is “hindsight,” because it includes a recording from their grandfather, Larry Appleby.
Getting to include family in the music is important because “how many can say they have their Grandfather” on a track, Tanner said.
Rags and Riches released their debut album earlier this year which “includes a lot of music from when we first began,” he said.
Together, they wanted to wait until the right moment to release certain music, they said.
That album, “Always Gold,” which was released June 10, in honor of their mother, Shelley Whitt, currently has just under two Million streams between the 10 tracks, according to Spotify.
Tanner and Peyton were performing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when they learned of their mother’s breast cancer. So, they wanted to be home with her at that point, but their mother told them she knew they were supposed to be performing, Tanner said.
As a band, they first decided to tour outside of Kentucky, because this area is more used to the country/folk genre, Tanner said. But, their music started to take off during COVID and in 2021, they knew it was time to bring their music back to Kentucky.
“The very first time we performed in Sacramento, California—we played in a little record shop—a fan came up to us and was like, ‘You’re Rags and Riches,’” he said. That was a surreal moment for them, only solidifying what they were doing.
Before coming home to Kentucky as a band, Rags and Riches had already toured or performed in over 30 states, Tanner said.
Kentucky is home for Rags and Riches, but they hope to tour and perform in arenas, he said.
The duo just got off the road as a part of the “i’m that problem tour” with Jay Joseph, performing across Ohio and Kentucky.
For both Peyton and Tanner, what matters most is for themselves as individuals and their music to inspire others.
“We just want to thank everyone for the support,” they said.