STAMPING GROUND - On Monday afternoon, crews were called to the scene of a grass fire in Stamping Ground that involved multiple properties according to the Scott County Fire Department.
Units from Scott County, Georgetown and Stamping Ground all responded to the blaze that took over multiple properties near Owenton Road and Locust Fork Road.
“We had estimated that there were 20 acres on fire,” Scott County Fire Chief John Ward said.
“With the wind, it was spreading fairly quick,” Ward said.
No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly contained, he said.
“What we had figured out is that somebody had a brush pile, lit the brush pile and left it unattended,” Ward stated.
Chief Ward reiterated the importance of being safe and attentive to controlled burns as fire season is beginning.
Call the Scott County Fire Department to inform them if you’re going to have a controlled burn, he said.