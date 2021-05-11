Just hours before presenting his 2021-22 fiscal year budget, Mayor Tom Prather and the city council’s finance committee reached a compromise to hire a training officer for the fire department.
The finance committee balked at hiring five firefighters contained in the original budget proposal, because the projections showed it would require the city to dip into its reserve funds.
Prather disagreed pointing to the revenues generated by the tax increase on insurance premiums, which would amount to an additional $2.2 million annually. City Finance Director Stacey Clark said the hiring of five additional firemen would cost the city “about $500,000,” depending upon when in the fiscal year the firefighters were hired.
Prather presented his budget proposal Monday night to the council. The council must approve the budget by June 30, as the fiscal year begins July 1. The budget is considered “the mayor’s budget,” and typically the council must accept or reject the budget in its entirely. If the council rejects the budget, it must develop it’s own budget.
Earlier this year, the mayor outlined a five-year plan that included hiring five police officers, five firefighters and two public workers employees in the first year as part of a plan to increase the staffing levels in this departments. The council approved a 911 user fee and implemented a tax increase on insurance premiums to pay for salary increases and increase the staffing levels, especially for first responders.
During Friday’s finance committee meeting co-chairs Connie Tackett and David Lusby expressed concerns about hiring the firefighters before the first budget review, which is typically held sometime during late fall.
“I’m just not comfortable with it at this time,” Lusby said about hiring the additional firefighters.
The city has made a promise to first responders and to the community, Prather said.
“I made a commitment,” Prather said. “I made a budget that does what I promised, and I’m trying to keep my commitment.”
Over the weekend a compromise was reached that included hiring a training officer for the fire department and moving the other four firefighter positions into the “new-to-this-year’s budget” column entitled “Delay.” The positions would not be funded in the budget presented by the mayor Monday, but could be added later in the year under a budget revision.
The tax on insurance premiums is projected to bring in an additional $2.2 million in revenue during the next fiscal year, which will be used to fund the salary increases and additional personnel. The mayor’s proposed budget shows $27.699 million in revenues. Requests and full staffing levels project the city’s expenses could be as much as $32.1 million, but the city has multiple staffing vacancies and it is not unusual for department requests to exceed the revenue forecasts, said the mayor.
The city is projected to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) ranging from $6 million to $10 million, which must be used for specific purposes over a two-to-three year period, Prather said. The ARPA funds will likely be available to the city within a month, officials said. The city is planning to use $2.4 million of those funds in the first fiscal year, but Lusby said he was not comfortable using the ARPA funds for an ongoing expense.
“When the ARPA funds are gone, they are gone,” Lusby said.
The ARPA funds can be used for expenses incurred during the pandemic by first responders and to replace lost revenue due to the pandemic. The mayor pointed out the city had to cover a portion of lost revenues by the Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation Department due to the pandemic, and ARPA could replace those funds. The taxes from insurance premiums would cover the ongoing expenses related to the first responder salary increases and additional workforce, he said.
The “gap” between the original projected revenues and requests from departments is $4.4 million. ARPA funds would cover $2.4 million, $1 million would be deferred because the expenses aren’t likely to hit this fiscal year, $540,000 would be funded with new debt which would be reimbursed from potential future projects and the remaining $457,750 would be pulled from the city’s reserves, Clark outlined. By dropping the hiring of the additional firefighters, Prather’s budget will likely not have a deficit, although he insisted that deficit existed more on paper as all of the department supervisor requests would not be approved, and the actual salary costs will depend upon when existing personnel vacancies are filled and when in the fiscal year the new positions would be hired.
