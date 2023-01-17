fiscal court

Scott County fiscal court approved several budget increases for county employees at it’s meeting last Friday.

 News-Graphic Photo By Macey Hall

The Scott County Fiscal Court approved budget increases during its first meeting of 2023.

The budget includes a 3 percent pay raise for county employees and annual increases for the county clerk’s office from $1.1 million in 2022 to $1.5 million in 2023 and  from $4.3 million to $4.5 million for operation of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The increases include the pay raise, health insurance costs, employer contributions to retirement with the biggest increase due to the increase in health insurance, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.

