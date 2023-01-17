The Scott County Fiscal Court approved budget increases during its first meeting of 2023.
The budget includes a 3 percent pay raise for county employees and annual increases for the county clerk’s office from $1.1 million in 2022 to $1.5 million in 2023 and from $4.3 million to $4.5 million for operation of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The increases include the pay raise, health insurance costs, employer contributions to retirement with the biggest increase due to the increase in health insurance, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
In other business, the fiscal court:
— Honored the Scott County School Board for its exemplary service to students and the community, and issued a proclamation that declared January 2023 as School Board Appreciation Month.
—Approved employment of a part-time victim advocate in the Scott County Attorney’s Office as well as two part-time EMS employees with the Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Medical Services.
—Approved a purchase presented by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a new Chevy Silverado 1500 to replace a Chevy Tahoe, totaled in the January ice storm. The new vehicle would be used by School Resource Officer (SRO) Deputy Joseph Thomas, and would also include logos for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program. While the truck would be more expensive, it could later be used by the Scott County Road Department and would be available several months sooner than a Chevy Tahoe. The Fiscal Court unanimously approved funding for the new vehicle.
—Approved out of state travel for Scott County Assistant Fire Chief Jim Kanavy for training with the International Association of Arson Investigators.
—Approved a federal grant application on behalf of the Amen House. Several magistrates noted the vital services provided by the Amen House and the federal grant would provide much needed funding for a new soup kitchen. Of the approximately 300 surveys taken by citizens who currently use the Amen House, an overwhelming majority stated a need for a local soup kitchen. If received, the Scott County Fiscal Court would act as the distributor of funds from the federal government to the Amen House.
—The Scott County Fiscal Court will hold its next meeting on Thursday Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.