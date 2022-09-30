STAMPING GROUND — The annual Buffalo Daze festival kicks off this Saturday in Stamping Ground. This marks the ninth year Stamping Ground Community In Action has organized the event, which features arts and craft vendors, food, bake sales by local churches and even more activities for children than in years past.
“This year, we have got several food vendors lined up, and a lot of children’s activities, which is kind of the main goal of what we want this to be,” said Ashleigh Perry, an organizer with the organization. “We want it to be a place where people can come in, bring their family and have a little bit of something for everyone.”
Perry said the two-day festival includes inflatable bouncy houses and mazes, as well as booths for face painting, airbrush tattoos, free petting zoo, pony rides and pumpkin decorating for children. She added the event will also have a magician this year, with shows taking place throughout the day.
“The last two years kind of felt like we had to kind of start over a little bit, but with much more volunteers and sponsorships from local businesses and places, we’ve been able to grow, especially in the children’s activities areas,” she said. “We actually went this year from historically doing one day to two days.”
The decision came as a way to give families a better opportunity to attend the festival and take part in its activities, as well as offer its vendors a chance to stay set up longer for the community, Perry said.
“We’ve heard a lot of people that are getting excited because they maybe worked on Saturdays, so they haven’t historically been able to come, and the vendors seemed excited because it gave them two days to set up versus just one. Sometimes you’re competing with other festivals that are going on the same day, or the same weekend, that you’d have some vendors say, ‘You’re only one day. We’re going to go over here so we can set up for three days.’ So I do think that the two days are helpful and kind of bring additional interest this year.”
The organization is in constant search of volunteers to help with setting up and organizing, she said.
“Anyone that wants to help next year, they can reach out to our Stamping Ground Community In Action Facebook page. We definitely have a place for anybody who would like to help,” she said.