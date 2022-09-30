STAMPING GROUND — The annual Buffalo Daze festival kicks off this Saturday in Stamping Ground. This marks the ninth year Stamping Ground Community In Action has organized the event, which features arts and craft vendors, food, bake sales by local churches and even more activities for children than in years past.

“This year, we have got several food vendors lined up, and a lot of children’s activities, which is kind of the main goal of what we want this to be,” said Ashleigh Perry, an organizer with the organization. “We want it to be a place where people can come in, bring their family and have a little bit of something for everyone.”

