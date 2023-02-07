A suspected burglar was captured and held at gunpoint Sunday night until authorities arrived at an area business.
A Clark’s Towing employee captured a man who was going through vehicles on the business’s lot removing catalytic converters, batteries, syphoning gas, and collecting other items. The employee returned to the business Sunday night after some theft from the previous evening was discovered.
“He was already here when I got here (Sunday night),” the employee said. “It was probably 10-to-15 minutes before I spotted him.”
The employee shone a bright flashlight in the suspect’s eyes and held him at bay with a shotgun while he called authorities.
“He was going through the cars outside,” he said. “He had catalytic converters, batteries, that kind of stuff collected on the ground.”
Deputies from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after the 911 call was made.
“I would say they were here within two minutes of my call,” he said.
The suspect apparently arrived at the business on a bicycle, suggesting he may have had an accomplice who was coming to help with the load.
Brent Lee Dillion of Stamping Ground was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, third degree; attempted theft by unlawful taking ($1,000) and theft by unlawful taking, all others, ($1,000-$10,000); possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple media have reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased in Kentucky as much as 234 percent since 2021. The damage to a vehicle to replace a catalytic converter obviously depends upon the make and model, but is estimated at an average of $7,198, according to those media reports.
Catalytic converters have increased in value due to the rising prices of platinum, palladium and rhodium, all of which are present in catalytic converters.
The employee asked not to be identified.