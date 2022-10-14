While admiring the colors of fall, it’s important to note the dangers of drier air and more wind. Kentucky entered wildfire hazard season Oct. 1, and fire officials are reminding locals of the restrictions that come with that notice.
The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (prevailing local time), if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 through Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 through April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
Seth Johnson, the assistant chief of fire prevention for Georgetown Fire Department, said although there aren’t hardly any large areas of woodlands or brushlands in the city, there are plenty of areas throughout the county that could be dangerous if a fire were to be sparked. He added even properties within the city limits that may border these lands would be at risk of serious damage because of how quickly fires can spread when the environment is as dry as it is in the fall.
Johnson said the Georgetown Fire Department works together with the Scott County agency to ensure the public’s safety.
“In the city limits, there’s a burn permit that locals have to go through if they want to burn anything, and I know that the city is currently working on an updated fire pit ordinance,” he said. “Technically, as far as Georgetown, our fire prevention and protection and our codes state that no fire shall be started within 50 feet of any structure. No fires should be started within 150 feet of any woodlands, so that’s kind of the two big number one rules there. No person shall ignite an open fire without having obtained a permit from the fire marshal’s office.”
Without any significant rainfall in the past few weeks, Johnson said the dry weather creates a perfect storm for a wildfire to easily start.
“We don’t need to be contributing to the drier environment, especially with any kind of open fires during this season. It’s extremely dangerous because these fires can get out of hand extremely quickly.
“Just in the last two weeks, I know of at least three grass fires, some of those have been up to over five acres. Luckily, our fire departments between Georgetown and Scott County have been able to get on those very quickly and stop them before they went into any kind of woodland area or started threatening any homes. But that doesn’t happen all the time, so anytime that we can prevent these from happening, and by following these simple rules, it just makes it better for everyone.”
With today’s 9-1-1 capabilities, Johnson said residents can dial those three digits to inform emergency personnel of any fires they may come across, putting them in touch with the nearest dispatch center.
“If they’re on the county road, or in the area and see something, they can call 9-1-1. Their first line of defense and to report any fires should be to call 9-1-1,” he said.
According to officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Division of Forestry, there are some special precautions that Scott Countians can take:
— Be aware of all outdoor burning restrictions, including forest fire hazard seasons, air pollution regulations, restrictions imposed by local ordinances, and county burn bans.
— The Kentucky Division for Air Quality has information on addressing the disposal of storm and flood debris at eec.ky.gov.
— Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and during times of dry, windy conditions. Outdoor burning is illegal between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in or within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland during wildfire hazard seasons.
— Incorporate “Firewise” practices around homes and communities in forested areas, including creating a defensible space around homes by removing leaves, debris, and firewood to ensure access for safety personnel and equipment in rural or isolated areas.
— Report suspicious acts of arson to the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.