Emergency crews work to extinguish wildfire flames.

 KY Division of Forestry Photo

While admiring the colors of fall, it’s important to note the dangers of drier air and more wind. Kentucky entered wildfire hazard season Oct. 1, and fire officials are reminding locals of the restrictions that come with that notice. 

The Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS149.400) prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (prevailing local time), if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland, or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 through Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 through April 30) to help prevent wildfires.

