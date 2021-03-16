Scott County Schools has been struggling to fill vacancies for bus drivers, and it’s a problem that’s only been exasperated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our bus drivers and members of the transportation team are dedicated, hard-working and underappreciated,” Hub said. “They are essential to keeping school open for our students and community. I can’t say enough (about) how important bus drivers are to Scott County Schools and how much we value them. In the midst of a nation-wide driver shortage and a global pandemic, we need bus drivers now more than ever.”
But Bill Parker, assistant superintendent of operations, said it’s difficult to tell exactly how many drivers the county is short because of the way the route system works.
“We’ve got 67 routes,” he said. “Some of those routes might do just an elementary run and a middle or a middle and high school run. Some might do an elementary, a middle and a high school run. It might be teased out that way. In most cases, they do at least two runs, if not three. With those 67 routes, in general on an average day, we’re about six drivers short. That’s before you even go into thinking about absences due to quarantines, due to illness, due to family emergencies or whatever might pull people away.”
Parker said he cannot pinpoint when the problem actually began.
“Really, it’s been over a decade and it continues to become a little more difficult each year,” he said. “This year, of course, the pandemic has exasperated that issue with the fact that we’ve got several of our drivers that could have high-risk considerations to think about. Sometimes we’ve got several that age hits them alone, but then there’s other health factors as well. On top of that, we’ve got people who would normally under usual circumstances be here, but aren’t this year.”
The county has received some pushback for it’s handling of the shortage, which the pandemic has only highlighted. Once in-person learning resumed in February, a reduced bus scheduled was released by Scott County Schools. The goal of the schedule was to be equitable to riders by having students only be impacted one of the eight weeks from February through to spring break, which begins March 29.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a little more scrutiny with our plan when really the truth is we’re the only game in town,” Parker said. “For a long time, I couldn’t tell you a district around who was in-person like we were five days a week, so nobody was being confronted with the issue, therefore there weren’t any additional districts to look at to say ‘well, what they’re doing in Scott County, I don’t like that.’ Well, okay, give me an option that somebody else is doing somewhere else that’s better.”
Parker said he admits the plan was no an ideal solution, but it was the best one the county had.
“I have said publicly, I have said to parents, I don’t like our plan,” he said. “I don’t, but it’s the best option available to get students back in-person.”
The initial plan had eight busses impacted per week on a rotating schedule to minimize the impact to students. These routes rotate so that no student is impacted more than one week at a time. With the plan, Parker said approximately 800 children are being impacted per week through this plan, but he said that is likely on the high end of the spectrum.
“Let’s just say a rough average amount of a bus would 75 passengers,” he said. “We go with that as our logic, generally busses, and this is probably a generous estimate, are at two-thirds capacity or two per every seat. That’s 50 kids. If we said 50 kids per run and if you think there’s eight busses, two runs each, that’s a high average of maybe 800 kids that could be impacted at a time. I don’t feel like it’s necessarily that high, but again, it’s over the entire district. Less than 10 percent of the district at any time for sure, especially as we’ve widdled it down, it’s probably closer to five percent in the last few weeks.”
Fortunately, the impact to students have been lessened with each passing week. This week, only three bus routes are impacted, down from the initial eight. This is due to SCS have zero cases of transmission within schools of COVID-19 and the increased availability of vaccinations.
“As the numbers are going down, quarantines are going down as well because the quarantines were killing us,” Parker said. “That was creating situations where we couldn’t plan. We thought we were great, and then Sunday night or Monday morning, we found out we lost two more. I think moving forward from this point, now that we’ve had our second dose of the vaccine, our employees at least will not be getting captured up in as many quarantines.”
Even with the impact, SCS still averaging an approximately 95 percent attendance rate, meaning these students who are impacted by the routes are still finding alternate methods to make it to school.
But more longterm, part of the issue for attracting new drivers is the changed economy in the county and throughout the state, Parker said. He recalled his own bus driver who would drive while also maintaining his farm for what he suspects was the insurance, as well as his father and great grandfather, who did something similar.
“Our economy is not what it once was,” he said. “We don’t have as many farmers in our community. We don’t have as many people that can have these flexible opportunities to work because you’ve got to be in there early, and in a lot of cases, you’re closing times a little later than average too. That’s an obstacle we’re dealing with.”
Another problem with maintaining drivers is the lack of budget being allocated by the state.
“The unfortunate thing that most people in Kentucky do not realize is that we are not funded at 100 percent by the state for our transportation costs,” Parker said. “It comes out to around 60 percent and that’s not just Scott County, that’s every single district across the state. We’re already fighting an uphill battle where we have this obstacle in front of us where I have yet to find an option that we’re considering that won’t cost many, but yet we’re starting out with one arm chopped off.”
Parker said he read about one district increasing their pay for drivers, but said that acts as more of a bandaid to the problem than a realistic solution.
“You can’t become a bus driver overnight,” he said. “In essence then, that might infer that they’re looking for people who can already do it, which might infer where are they going to come from? I feel like that might be a solution where it’s not solving the problem, it’s simply passing that problem around.”
Still, Parker said SCS is thankful for those that have helped out throughout the county, even the mechanics, two which are typically driving routes throughout a normal week.
Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license and high school diploma or GED. The district offers paid training to help those potential drivers obtain a commercial driver’s permit and license. Those interested in applying or who would like more information can email josh.true@scott.kyschools.us or call 502-570-3042.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.