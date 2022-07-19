calipari

UK Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari signs a framed painting as Tom Evans, a Georgetown resident, looks on at Georgetown Kroger on July 14.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and several members of the Wildcats visited Georgetown July 14 as part of a tour to raise money for tornado victims in western Kentucky. 

Fans started lining up early in the morning, and by the 1 p.m. start time they were stretched from one end of the building to the other.

Tags

Recommended for you