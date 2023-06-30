Air quality around the country has worsened with the recent wildfires happening across the border in Canada. As of Thursday, Georgetown’s air quality ranged from 151 to 161, according to Accuweather and airnow.gov.
Air quality began to drop in the area around Saturday with ratings rising from 36 to 100, according to airnow.gov.
Currently, air quality is rated unhealthy.
“Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity,” states the Accuweather website. “Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.”
The air quality scale is as follows: 0 to 19 is excellent; 20 to 49 is fair; 50 to 99 is poor; 100 to 149 is unhealthy; 150 to 249 is very unhealthy; 250 and above is dangerous, according to the website.
Sitting between 151 and 161, the air Thursday was most impacted by fine particulate matter and particulate matter, according to Accuweather.
“Fine particulate matter are inhalable pollutant particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues,” according to Accuweather. “The most severe impacts are on the lungs and heart. Exposure can result in coughing or difficulty breathing, aggravated asthma, and the development of chronic respiratory disease.”
Particulate matter are pollutant particles with a diameter less than 10 micrometers, states the website.
Safety tips during an air quality alert, according to National Weather Service, are: Stay Informed. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio; stay inside if possible, particularly if you have respiratory concerns or other health problems, are a senior or child; if you go out, try to limit the amount of time you are out to essential activities; minimize your use of items that increase pollution, such as cars, gas powered lawn mowers and other vehicles; do not burn debris or other items during an air quality alert.
Dry conditions caused the wildfires in Canada that have now been spreading for weeks and damaging millions of acres, according to multiple sources. Nearly 20 million acres have burned. President Biden and others have blamed global warming.
Over 480 fires have been burning in areas like Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Some 251 are out of control and 152 under control, as of Tuesday.
Canada is headed toward the worst and most destructive wildfire season in history, according to CBS News. Wildfire season for the country runs between May and October.