Potential candidates have a little more time to file as Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill on Jan. 6 and passed last week by the General Assembly moving the deadline to Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. The previous deadline was Friday, Jan. 7.
Former Georgetown mayor and long-time council member Karen Tingle-Sames has filed seeking the Fourth District Magistrate on the Scott County Fiscal Court challenging incumbent Kelly Corman and Kane Johnston, all of whom are Republicans. Wendy L. Young is also seeking that seat as a Democrat. Former banker Republican Mark Sulski has filed to seek the Seventh District magistrate seat which is held by incumbent Republican David Livingston.
Burney Jenkins, former Georgetown Middle School coach and now a well-known official, has filed challenging long-time city council member David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. The mayor race is non-partisan.
Well-known and long-time law enforcement official Chester Palmer has filed as a Republican challenging incumbent Sheriff Tony Hampton, who is also a Republican.
Below are the candidates who have filed for office with the Scott County Clerk’s Office as of Jan. 10:
PVA: John A. Burke, Republican
Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.
County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson
County clerk: Democrat, Ben Sargent
Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton
Sheriff: Republican, Chester Palmer
Jailer:
—Republican, Bryan Keith Blankenship
—Republican, Derran C. Broyles
Coroner: Republican, Mark Sutton
Coroner: Republican, Chad William Halsey
Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
—First District, Republican, Rick Hostetler
—Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons
—Second District, Republican, Robert “Rob” Jones
—Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace.
—Third District, Republican, Michael Ryan
—Fourth District, Republican, Kelly Corman
—Fourth District, Republican, Kane Johnston
—Fourth District: Republican, Karen Tingle-Sames
—Fourth District, Democrat, Wendy L. Young
—Fifth District, Republican, Dwayne Ellison
—Sixth District, Republican, Ryan Pratt
—Seventh District, Republican, David Livingston
—Seventh District, Republican Mark Sulski
—Constable, First District, Republican, Ian Beattie
—Constable, Second District, Democrat, Paul Goodman
—Constable, Second District, Democrat, Mike Mitchell
—Constable, Third District, Republican, Dave Willis
—Constable, Third District, Republican, Robert N. Wright
—Constable, Fourth District, Republican, Steven Potter
—Constable, Fifth District, Democrat, William E. Mason
Georgetown City Council, non-partisan:
—Jeremy Emerson
—Greg Hampton
—Tammy Lusby Mitchell
—Nathaniel Price
—Connie Tackett
—James Toney Chaney Jr.
—Sonja Wilkins Brent
—Alonzo Allen
—Matthew Makaveli
—Willow Hambrick
—Mark Showalter
—Todd Stone
—Mark Cook
—Chera Mattox
—Dean Strong
—Hal Alloway
Mayor, Georgetown: David Lusby
Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
Below are local candidates who have filed with the Kentucky Secretary of State:
—14th Circuit Court, Division One: Jeremey Maddox
—14th Circuit Court, Division Two: Rob Johnson
—14th District Court, First Division: Bolton Bevins
—14th District Court, First Division, Rawl Douglas Kazee
—14th District Court, First Division, William Rich
—14th District Court, Second Division, Sarah Robb Hayes
State Representative, 78th District: Mark Hart
Both the Georgetown mayoral and city council races are non-partisan. If more than 16 candidates file for council there will be a May primary, otherwise the races will be decided in November. There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.
