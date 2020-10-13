By Mike Scogin
Georgetown News-Graphic
The News-Graphic has reached out to all candidates for the Georgetown City Council and Stamping Ground and Sadieville city commissions to complete a brief Q&A for an upcoming election edition scheduled to be published Oct. 20.
Any candidate who has not received a questionnaire and who wishes to participate should request it by emailing mscogin@news-graphic.com as soon as possible so you can be included. Deadline is this Thursday at 5 p.m. in order to allow time to produce the section.
In addition, the News-Graphic has offered to conduct a brief video interview with Georgetown city council candidates. Those interviews will start appearing on the News-Graphic’s website at www.news-graphic.com and its YouTube channel later this week.
Candidates for other offices may submit a 300-word column expressing why they are the best candidate for their position. Email those columns, along with a photo, to mscogin@news-graphic.com. Deadline is this Thursday at 5 p.m.
In the past, the News-Graphic has held debates, forums and meet-and-greet gatherings for candidates, but out of an abundance of caution such events will not be held this election season.
These services are offered free to each candidate as a community service.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.