Candidates for Circuit Judge Family Court in the 14th Judicial Circuit, Division 4 must file with the Secretary of State office by 4 p.m. on June 7.
The judgeship is made up of Bourbon, Woodford and Scott Counties. It is one of nine created by the redistricting in 2022 House Bill 214. Candidates for these seats must file a Court of Justice petition for nomination with the Office of the Secretary of State, including a $200 filing fee paid to the Kentucky State Treasurer.
Candidates must also e-file a statement of spending intent and appointment of campaign treasurer form online at kref.ky.gov.