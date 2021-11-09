A number of Republicans and incumbents filed early as candidates prepared for next year’s elections, which are exactly one year from today.
Filing began Nov. 3 and will continue until January 2022. Each party will have a primary in May, if enough candidates qualify, with the general election set for Nov. 8. There will be no primary for non-partisan races until a large number of candidates qualify.
Candidates filing for office include:
• Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.
• County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.
• County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson
• Sheriff: Republican, Tony Hampton.
• Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:
— Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons.
— Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace.
— Fourth District, Kelly Dee Corman.
• Constable, First District, Republican, Ian Beattie.
• Georgetown City Council, non-partisan:
— Jeremy Emerson.
— Greg Hampton.
— Tammy Lusby Mitchell.
• Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.
• Circuit Court Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit: Rob Johnson and Jeremy Maddox.
The Georgetown City Council will hold a primary in May only if more than 16 candidates qualify. There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.
The News-Graphic will periodically publish candidates who have qualified for office until the final filing date.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.