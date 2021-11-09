A number of Republicans and incumbents filed early as candidates prepared for next year’s elections, which are exactly one year from today.

Filing began Nov. 3 and will continue until January 2022. Each party will have a primary in May, if enough candidates qualify, with the general election set for Nov. 8. There will be no primary for non-partisan races until a large number of candidates qualify.

Candidates filing for office include:

• Scott County judge-executive: Republican, Joe Pat Covington.

• County attorney: Republican, Cameron Robert Culbertson.

• County clerk: Republican, Rebecca M. Johnson

• Sheriff: Republican,          Tony Hampton.

• Scott County Fiscal Court Magistrates:

— Second District, Republican, James Alvin Lyons.

— Third District, Republican, Chad Wallace.

— Fourth District, Kelly Dee Corman.

• Constable, First District, Republican, Ian Beattie.

• Georgetown City Council, non-partisan:

— Jeremy Emerson.

— Greg Hampton.

— Tammy Lusby Mitchell.

• Mayor, City of Stamping Ground: Keith Todd Murphy.

• Circuit Court Judge, 14th Judicial Circuit: Rob Johnson and Jeremy Maddox.

The Georgetown City Council will hold a primary in May only if more than 16 candidates qualify. There will not be a primary for the mayoral race in Stamping Ground.

The News-Graphic will periodically publish candidates who have qualified for office until the final filing date.

 

